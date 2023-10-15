Meet woman who works in Rs 47,460 crore revenue company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 24,980 crore net worth

She is a qualified solicitor and is responsible for the company's global legal strategy including supervising commercial contracts among other things.

Nyrika Holkar is an Indian businessperson and a fourth-generation member of the Godrej family. Holkar is the Executive Director of Godrej and Boyce, part of the Godrej Group. The 41-year-old leads Digital Strategy, Brand, Legal and M&A for G&B and its subsidiaries. The Godrej Group is a 125-year-old consumer-goods giant. The Godrej family controls the USD 5.7 billion (revenue) Godrej Group. This is around Rs 47,460 crore today.

She is the daughter of Smita Crishna, who has a real-time net worth of Rs 24,980 crore, as per Forbes. Smita's brother and Nyrika's uncle, Jamshyd Godrej, is the Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej & Boyce. She was appointed to the Board of Directors, of Godrej & Boyce in 2017.

She graduated with a BA in Philosophy and Economics from Colorado College, US. Nyrika obtained LL.B and LL.M degrees from University College London, UK. She is a member of the Bar Association of India and is a qualified Solicitor in the UK.

Nyrika is married to Yeshwant Holkar. She is a yoga practitioner and is a runner. She likes reading, hiking and photography. She began her career at legal firm AZB & Partners where she specialised in M&A transactions and advised foreign companies seeking to invest in India before joining G&B.

A qualified solicitor, Holkar is responsible for the company's global legal strategy including supervising commercial contracts, structuring M&A transactions as well and the protection and enhancement of the organisation's intellectual property across its 14 businesses.

In this capacity, she drives a company-wide strategy for building new digital interventions through online platforms and ecosystems to help improve customer experience, foster collaborative innovation, and enhance data-led decision-making in business.