Meet woman who was once teacher, now runs company worth Rs 330 crore, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Prerna Jhunjhunwala's LinkedIn profile claims that this software provides kids with gamification, narrative videos, and a customised learning experience.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

Edited by

Prerna Jhunjhunwala, an Indian serial entrepreneur, runs a successful preschool in Singapore. She founded Little Paddington, a successful preschool in Singapore, and later launched Creative Galileo, an Edutech startup dedicated to educating children aged 3 to 10. This app aims to support reading development in children between the ages of three to eight. She was reportedly working as a teacher, she used to teach children in factories.

New York University granted Prerna Jhunjhunwala a degree in science. Little Singham and Toondemy are the two new apps that Prerna Jhunjhunwala's company has released. Over a billion downloads have been made. The kids' learning app was the only one to make it past the top 20 apps in the Play Store of India.

Prerna Jhunjhunwala's LinkedIn profile claims that this software provides kids with gamification, narrative videos, and a customised learning experience.

Apart from this, Prerna Jhunjhunwala hasn't taken any formal business education courses. Entrepreneurs who found startups usually study at IIT, IIM, or another business school. 

Before beginning these ventures, Prerna Jhunjhunwala lacked formal business training. Approximately Rs 60 crore was invested in the company last year. The startup of Prerna Jhunjhunwala was valued at $40 million, or Rs 330 crore in year 2023. 

Regarding future tactics, Prerna Jhunjhunwala stated that she intends to diversify into other regions. The business intends to release content in colloquial languages as well. 

