Meet woman who left her job to start her clinic, now owns business worth Rs 11,400 crore

Dr Garima Sahni, a Gurugram native who quit her career to launch Pristyn Care owns a business valued at Rs 11,400 crore.

Many businesspersons in the country have taken their businesses to tremendous heights through strenuous effort and the story of Dr Garima Sahni, a Gurugram native who quit her career to launch Pristyn Care, is no different.This successful woman has built a medical empire valued at Rs 11,400 crore in just 10 years.

Pristine Care Clinic was founded by Dr Garima Sahni, her spouse Vaibhav, and a friend in 2018. They expanded the clinic network over time in a distinctive manner and progressively created a commercial empire valued at Rs 11,400 crore.

Following the debut of Pristyn Care, Dr Garima Sahni relaunched it with a fresh avatar, and the experiment proved quite effective. In actuality, their business plan was to treat patients in hospitals using existing empty spaces and medical equipment, staff, and physicians. For this whole process, they required funding and at this point, Sequoia Capita came in as an investor.

This startup turned into a unicorn in just three years after its founding. Currently, the company is valued at USD 1.4 billion or Rs 11,400 crore. The concept for the venture came from Dr Garima Sahni's medical practice. Pristyn Care has 15 lakh patients and is present in over 42 cities. The company has partnered with over 800 hospitals as it grows its business.

Pristyn Care aims to generate Rs 1000 crore in revenue by fiscal year 2024. In fiscal year 2022, the company earned Rs 350 crore in sales. Patient surgery accounts for 60% of the company's revenue. The average occupancy of the operating theatre and beds is 20%.