Headlines

IND vs SA, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match

Paytm lays off hundreds of employees, reason behind massive firing believed to be…

Explained: Why are COVID-19 variants JN.1, Omicron, BA.2, BA.5 all detected in December? Know here

Meet woman who left her job to start her clinic, now owns business worth Rs 11,400 crore

Why Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit Sharma to change his batting approach in IND vs SA Test series ?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who left her job to start her clinic, now owns business worth Rs 11,400 crore

Why Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit Sharma to change his batting approach in IND vs SA Test series ?

Microsoft’s move may turn 240 millions PCs into e-waste, to discontinue support for popular Windows...

8 health benefits of molasses

Side effects of drinking alcohol

8 foods high in calcium for men

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Parineeti Chopra was upset at being replaced by Rashmika in Animal: 'Maaf karo mujhe...'

Worst Indian TV show is scene-by-scene copy of iconic series; not Naagin, Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss, Kyunki, YRKKH

India's highest-paid actor worked as coolie, bus conductor; was bullied for his looks, now earns Rs 210 crore per film

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who left her job to start her clinic, now owns business worth Rs 11,400 crore

Dr Garima Sahni, a Gurugram native who quit her career to launch Pristyn Care owns a business valued at Rs 11,400 crore.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many businesspersons in the country have taken their businesses to tremendous heights through strenuous effort and the story of Dr Garima Sahni, a Gurugram native who quit her career to launch Pristyn Care, is no different.This successful woman has built a medical empire valued at Rs 11,400 crore in just 10 years.

Pristine Care Clinic was founded by Dr Garima Sahni, her spouse Vaibhav, and a friend in 2018. They expanded the clinic network over time in a distinctive manner and progressively created a commercial empire valued at Rs 11,400 crore.

Following the debut of Pristyn Care, Dr Garima Sahni relaunched it with a fresh avatar, and the experiment proved quite effective. In actuality, their business plan was to treat patients in hospitals using existing empty spaces and medical equipment, staff, and physicians. For this whole process, they required funding and at this point, Sequoia Capita came in as an investor. 

This startup turned into a unicorn in just three years after its founding. Currently, the company is valued at USD 1.4 billion or Rs 11,400 crore. The concept for the venture came from Dr Garima Sahni's medical practice. Pristyn Care has 15 lakh patients and is present in over 42 cities. The company has partnered with over 800 hospitals as it grows its business.

Pristyn Care aims to generate Rs 1000 crore in revenue by fiscal year 2024. In fiscal year 2022, the company earned Rs 350 crore in sales. Patient surgery accounts for 60% of the company's revenue. The average occupancy of the operating theatre and beds is 20%.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Salaar box office collection day 2: Despite drop, Prabhas' actioner inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India

Watch: Anushka Sharma's first audition video goes viral, netizens say 'she is better than nepo kids'

UP news: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow ahead of Christmas, New Year; check details

Meet IAS officer who couldn’t clear JEE, then cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, her rank was…

Meet IRS officer Kuldeep Dwivedi, security guard’s son who cracked UPSC in first attempt, his rank was…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE