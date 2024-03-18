Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, married to Indian genius with over Rs 450 crore salary, she is…

Satya Nadella is the Indian origin CEO of the biggest tech company in the world, Microsoft, which currently has a market cap of 300000 crore dollars. Being the leader of the world’s most valuable company, Satya Nadella is often trending on social media platforms for his business announcements, vision and opinions. While Satya Nadella’s growth over the years is often shown by the media, not many know about his wife who is a key pillar in Microsoft chief’s life. An inspiration to many, Satya Nadella gave up his green card just to help his wife out. Satya Nadella is married to Anupama Nadella, daughter of an IAS officer who was reportedly an IAS batchmate of Satya Nadella’s father. Satya Nadella got married to Anupama Nadella in the same year he joined Microsoft.

Anupama, who is also known as Anu, was born in New Delhi as a daughter of IAS officer KR Venugopal. She pursued her education in Hyderabad and she is an architecture graduate from Manipal University. Although her husband is known for his job and skills, she preferred to be a homemaker and reportedly gave up her professional career to dedicate herself to bringing up the children.

Anupama and Satya Nadella gave birth to three kids but the couple suffered a setback with the death of their 26-year-old son Zain in 2022. Since her son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Anupama has been closely associated with Seattle Children's Hospital, doing her bit to improve children’s health. She reportedly donated Rs 2 crore to aid the livelihood of farmers and women in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. Anupama also reportedly donated Rs 2 crore to the PM relief fund in India during the Covid-19 outbreak.

When Satya Nadella married Anupama Nadella, Satya Nadella was already a permanent resident of the US. Despite Satya being a green card holder, Anupama’s visa application was rejected by the US and the couple only be together for a short time with tourist visa. To make it easier for Anupama to travel to the US, Satya Nadella gave up his green card and acquired a H-1B visa to get through the immigration complexities.

In FY 2021-2022, Satya Nadella's yearly compensation was 54.9 million dollars. He earned around 49 million dollars a year before which translates to Rs 450 crore. Satya Nadella's net worth is Rs 6200 crore.