Meet woman, a Padma Shri awardee, who runs Rs 2,225 crore company, her business is...

Vandana Luthra, the visionary founder of VLCC, stands as an iconic figure. What often goes unnoticed is that VLCC is not just a global brand; it's an Indian success story, led by a remarkable Indian woman. From its roots in a Rs 20,000 enterprise to making it into a Rs 2,225 crore business, Vandana Luthra's journey is very inspiring.

Born into an influential family in Delhi, her parents instilled a deep appreciation for healthcare and self-development. Inspired by her mother's teachings, Luthra went on a mission to make a positive impact on society.

Entering into the territory of lifestyle care, nutrition, and beauty in the 1980s, Luthra's curiosity led her to study cosmetology and nutrition in European countries. In 1989, she took the entrepreneurial jump by establishing a Wellness & Beauty centre in New Delhi, introducing a revolutionary concept that combined dietary modifications, exercise regimens, and cutting-edge treatments.

Luthra's vision transformed VLCC into a platform offering comprehensive solutions, emphasising overall wellness beyond superficial aesthetics. Her contributions earned her awards, including the prestigious Padma Shri, Forbes' list of Power Businesswomen, and Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business.

Beyond business success, Vandana Luthra champions women empowerment. Over 70 per cent of VLCC's workforce comprises women, with seven out of ten department heads and all lead managers being women. Luthra's commitment extends to operating institutes providing skills training in beauty and nutrition, ensuring career opportunities for aspiring women.

Her journey, from humble beginnings to global leadership, is a beacon of inspiration. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Luthra continues to leave a huge mark on the world of wellness, beauty, and women empowerment.