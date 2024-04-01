Twitter
Business

Meet Vijay Mallya's stepdaughter Laila Mallya, a professional jewellery designer, she lives in...

Know all about Vijay Mallya's stepdaughter Laila Mallya.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 04:09 PM IST

Fugitive Vijay Mallya has hit the headlines multiple times in the past. The story of his success and downfall is known to all but a lot of people do not know about Vijay Mallya's stepdaughter Laila Mallya. 

Vijay Mallya is the father to three daughters Leanna Mallya, Tanya Malya, and Laila Mallya. Today, let's know more about Laila Mallya. 

Vijay Mallya married his neighbour in Bengaluru, Rekha post his separation from his first wife Sameera. Rekha was earlier married to Shahid Mahmood. From that marriage, Rekha has two children-- Laila and Kabir Mahmood. Vijay Mallya later adopted Laila. 

Laila Mallya is married to Samar Singh, an investment banker. Laila sought her initial education from Aditi International School in Bengaluru. She did her graduation from Bentley University, Waltum, Massachusetts and then went to the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York City. 

Read: Meet man who once sold milk, started work by taking loan, now owns Rs 29197 crore bank, he is...

Laila Mallya i a jewellery designer who outsources her products to a lifestyle store called Kahava in Bengaluru. Interestingly, Laila Mallya's name also popped into the IPL controversy list when she was working with former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi. 

 

 

