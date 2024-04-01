Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

World's richest actor, worth Rs 16500 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Depp, Tom Cruise combined; is donating Rs 8000 crore

This iconic villain, who went toe to toe with Akshay, Shah Rukh, Salman, was killed in car crash in front of his family

Meet man who once sold milk, started work by taking loan, now owns Rs 29197 crore bank, he is...

Meet man, IIT graduate son of general store owner, became IPS officer after failing UPSC exam thrice, he is...

IBPS Clerk mains result 2024 DECLARED at ibpsonline.ibps.in; direct link here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World's richest actor, worth Rs 16500 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Depp, Tom Cruise combined; is donating Rs 8000 crore

This iconic villain, who went toe to toe with Akshay, Shah Rukh, Salman, was killed in car crash in front of his family

Meet man who once sold milk, started work by taking loan, now owns Rs 29197 crore bank, he is...

Thyroid Health: Signs and symptoms of iodine deficiency

Collagen-rich foods to eat for healthy hair and skin in summer

8 easy habits to improve hormonal imbalance

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

World's richest actor, worth Rs 16500 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Depp, Tom Cruise combined; is donating Rs 8000 crore

Meet Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna's heroine, directors would get her drenched in rains to make films hit, now she...

This star's death led to 'haunted, cursed' film set, superstar replacement had paranormal experiences, set was purified

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who once sold milk, started work by taking loan, now owns Rs 29197 crore bank, he is...

He believes that anyone can achieve great heights with hard work and skill. Even after completing his education, he took up low-paying jobs, such as selling milk.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 01:13 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is said that winners never quit, and the world has seen countless individuals walking the same path. Among them is Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, the founder and CEO of Bandhan Bank. Today, a billionaire, Ghosh once struggled to make ends meet. His journey from rags to riches is a testament to hard work and determination.

He believes that anyone can achieve great heights with hard work and skill. Even after completing his education, he took up low-paying jobs, such as selling milk.

Born in 1960 in Agartala, Tripura, Ghosh's family originally hailed from Bangladesh. Facing financial hardships since childhood, Ghosh helped his father in their small sweet shop. Despite working odd jobs, he never gave up on education, completing his schooling and graduation.

Ghosh graduated in Statistics from Dhaka University in 1978. Unable to afford his expenses, he tutored children to support himself. It was during his stint at an international development organisation, that Ghosh witnessed the transformative power of microfinance, inspiring him to replicate its success in India.

In 2001, Ghosh founded a microfinance company named Bandhan to provide loans to women. Starting with a loan of Rs 2 lakhs from relatives and acquaintances, he began his journey. Over the years, Bandhan grew exponentially, empowering around 8 million women by 2009, according to News18.

In 2009, Ghosh registered Bandhan as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In 2015, Ghosh obtained a banking licence, officially establishing Bandhan Bank. According to The Economic Times, the bank has a market cap of Rs 29197.70 crore.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh's journey from a struggling milk seller to a successful banker serves as an inspiration for millions, proving that with dedication, one can overcome any obstacle to achieve greatness.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actress worked in 7 superhit films in 22 years, fell in love with superstar's brother, was allegedly murdered by..

'I've been underutilised': Shaan reacts to being replaced by Arijit Singh in Dunki

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Not Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor; this actor has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actor

Meet man who has earned Rs 4200 crore at box office, much more than many superstars, he works as a...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement