Meet man who once sold milk, started work by taking loan, now owns Rs 29197 crore bank, he is...

He believes that anyone can achieve great heights with hard work and skill. Even after completing his education, he took up low-paying jobs, such as selling milk.

It is said that winners never quit, and the world has seen countless individuals walking the same path. Among them is Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, the founder and CEO of Bandhan Bank. Today, a billionaire, Ghosh once struggled to make ends meet. His journey from rags to riches is a testament to hard work and determination.

Born in 1960 in Agartala, Tripura, Ghosh's family originally hailed from Bangladesh. Facing financial hardships since childhood, Ghosh helped his father in their small sweet shop. Despite working odd jobs, he never gave up on education, completing his schooling and graduation.

Ghosh graduated in Statistics from Dhaka University in 1978. Unable to afford his expenses, he tutored children to support himself. It was during his stint at an international development organisation, that Ghosh witnessed the transformative power of microfinance, inspiring him to replicate its success in India.

In 2001, Ghosh founded a microfinance company named Bandhan to provide loans to women. Starting with a loan of Rs 2 lakhs from relatives and acquaintances, he began his journey. Over the years, Bandhan grew exponentially, empowering around 8 million women by 2009, according to News18.

In 2009, Ghosh registered Bandhan as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In 2015, Ghosh obtained a banking licence, officially establishing Bandhan Bank. According to The Economic Times, the bank has a market cap of Rs 29197.70 crore.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh's journey from a struggling milk seller to a successful banker serves as an inspiration for millions, proving that with dedication, one can overcome any obstacle to achieve greatness.