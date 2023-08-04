Headlines

Meet India's highest-paid IT CEO who studied law, lives in Paris, monthly salary is in crores

Thierry Delaporte is also the MD of Wipro, an 11-billion-dollar IT firm with over 250000 employees.

DNA Web Team

Aug 04, 2023

Wipro is one of the largest companies in India. It is being led by CEO Thierry Delaporte, a citizen of France who lives in Paris. He is the highest-paid CEO of the Indian IT industry.

His annual remuneration in 2023 was 10 million dollars or Rs 82.2 crore.  HCL Tech chief C Vijay Kumar took home Rs 28.4 crore. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh made Rs 56.4 crore during FY23. Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan earned Rs 29 crore.

Thierry Delaporte is also the MD of Wipro, an 11-billion-dollar IT firm with over 250000 employees across six continents.

He worked in Capgemini for 25 years before joining Wipro. He was the CEO and board member.

He also co-founded a non-profit dedicated to the professional and social integration of young adults living in extreme poverty. He is also an independent director of Saint-Gobain.

Though he leads a technology company, he is not an engineer by training. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economy and finance from SciencesPo Paris, and a Master of Laws from the Sorbonne University.

He said in an interview with Forbes that he moved from his company of 25 years as he wanted to do something new. He also took a sabbatical and went on a transatlantic trip with his wife.

Before joining Wipro, he spoke with Rishad Premji for 45 days daily. He asked about the culture of the company.

