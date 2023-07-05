Search icon
Meet Suditi Sharma, Indore woman who made Rs 110 crore firm without funding, says 'if you aren't IIT, IIM...'

Suditi Sharma comes from a small town in Madhya Pradesh. She did graduation in Consumer Psychology from Bhopal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

Suditi Sharma wrote in an old viral post that IIT/IIM degrees aren't a prerequisite to success. (File)

Suditi Sharma had no fancy education, nor a job in any top global conglomerate. She only had a problem she wanted solved. Five years after he set out to solve this problem, her company's yearly revenue crossed Rs 100 crore plus revenue. Who is Suditi Sharma?

Suditi Sharma comes from a small town in Madhya Pradesh. She graduated in Consumer Psychology from Bhopal. Her co-founder, Vaibhav Raghuwanshi, is her former classmate. He had told her about his father's bodily deficiency. He also shared the problem of not finding suitable vegetarian supplements for his father. This became the basis for their startup.

Suditi Sharma and her co-founder researched deeply and found out a lot of people deal with such issues. Most of the supplements present in the market had animal origins. They made it their mission to help people with nutritional deficiencies.

Suditi Sharma started developing supplements from Himalayan herbs under The Himalayan Organics brand. The plant-based nutrition products are free from chemicals and preservatives.

They also invented unique concepts like gummies, powders etc.

Last year, the brand's revenue was Rs 110 crore.

Suditi Sharma did MBA from Jagran Lakecity University.

Suditi Sharma wrote in an old viral post that IIT/IIM degrees aren't a prerequisite to success. Despite not being from IIM, she was invited to placements for two top IIMs.

"I am not someone who went to IIT/IIM for my higher studies but this year our company was invited by two top IIMs for placements. I haven’t worked in top companies such as Google, Facebook, Amazon etc but I have bootstrapped my business to more than 100 crores of revenue profitably," she wrote on LinkedIn.

So far, she has not secured any external funding for the company. The firm is profitable.

