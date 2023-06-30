Meet Shfa, 11-year-old YouTuber who earns crores through YouTube, her estimated net worth is...

Meet Shfa, 12-year-old YouTuber who earns crores through YouTube, her estimated net worth is...

YouTuber success story: In recent times, video platforms like YouTube have become lucrative sources of income for many individuals. One such remarkable success story is Shfa, whose popularity among children worldwide is astounding. Shfa, born on December 19, 2011, is an approximately 11-year-old YouTube sensation. Her channel features popular videos showcasing challenges featuring the beloved Frozen characters, Elsa and Anna. Hailing from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Shfa's videos are titled in Arabic.

Shfa's YouTube channel, managed by her mother, has transformed into a thriving enterprise. Since its inception on March 29, 2015, Shfa has captured the hearts of children across the globe.

With approximately 40 million subscribers, Shfa's YouTube channel generates substantial earnings. The channel's videos have amassed over 22 billion views, resulting in a significant revenue stream.

According to YouTube data analysis and a report of abplive, Shfa earns $1.21 per 1000 views, equivalent to about Rs 100 in recent times. In May 2023 alone, Shfa earned $200,000 from YouTube, and on several occasions, her monthly earnings have exceeded $300,000.

Over the past seven days, Shfa accumulated $77.4 thousand, while her earnings amounted to $1.27 lakh in the last 30 days and an impressive $6.76 lakh in the last 90 days.

With 984 uploaded videos in the span of eight years, Shfa's total earnings have reached the billion-dollar mark, as reported by abplive. Currently, Shfa's estimated net worth stands at approximately $50 million, surpassing Rs 410 crore.

Shfa's success story on YouTube serves as an inspiration, showcasing the immense earning potential and global reach that video platforms offer to talented individuals.

