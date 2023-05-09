Meet Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder of Rs 3,000 crore company endorsed by MS Dhoni | Photo: Twitter/ Saumya Singh Rathore

Saumya Singh Rathore had a long corporate career before she decided to take the leap and become an entrepreneur. In just 3 years of its inception, the startup she co-founded with a fellow colleague reached a valuation of over $300 million. The next year, they brought in cricket legend and one of India’s most sellable names as their brand ambassador.

Saumya Singh co-founded WinZO in 2018 with Paavan Nanda. While Paavan had prior entrepreneurial experience having co-founded Zo Rooms, it was Saumya's first time founding a venture. However, the two cracked a code of sorts in the Indian gaming industry to build a business that promised profitability. Endorsed by MS Dhoni, WinZO is now a big brand. Its platform has over 100 games in six formats and available in 12 languages.

WinZO generates massive employment for micro influencers and translators. WinZo had around 1 lakh influencers by 2022 who were taking home between Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh, even Rs 5-10 lakh in some cases, monthly. Rathore had revealed that they planned to increase the influencer base to 2 lakh in another year. Winzo works on a micro-transactional business model.

While she is now an entrepreneur hoping to build a unicorn with her co-founder, Saumya trained to be a psychologist. After earning her PG degree from UK’s University of Manchester, she began her career with the Big Four company KPMG in London. She then worked in the Times Group of India holding various roles before joining the startup ecosystem.

Saumya was among the founding team members of Zo Rooms and Zostel, a hospitality startup which was backed by Tiger Global. In 2018, Paavan, an IIM alumnus, and Saumya decided to build a vernacular gaming platform and founded WinZO. The brand profited from the spike that the gaming industry witnessed during the lockdowns and stay at home cultures forced by the pandemic. WinZO has bagged funding of $110.5 million since Saumya and Paavan co-founded it from the likes of Courtside Ventures, Makers Fund and Griffin Gaming Partners.

In 2022, Saumya and Paavan roped in sporting icon MS Dhoni to endorse WinZO. Saumya’s company also bagged the principal sponsorship of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) that year in a long-term deal. Famous influencers like Carry Minati and Bhuvan Bam have also been engaged with the brand. In 2022, Saumya had stated that WinZo is looking to create employment opportunities for over 1 lakh people. As of July 2021, WinZo has a valuation of $366 million as per Tracxn, which amounts to over Rs 3,000 crore, as of May 2023.