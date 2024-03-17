Meet father-son duo who donated Rs 155 crore to charity, no connection to Mukesh Ambani, they are...

Business

In the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims believe in doing a lot of charity and Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman too made significant contributions. The Saudi royals spearheaded contributions for a nationwide Ramadan charity campaign, as organizers disclosed over the weekend. King Salman and the crown prince's contribution of SR70 million (Rs 155 crore) were significant. Notable among the contributors were Aramco with SR35 million, Roshan with SR30 million, the King Abdullah Foundation with SR20 million, Al-Rajhi Endowment with SR15 million, SNB Alahli with SR15 million, SABIC with SR10 million, and Ma’aden with SR5 million. The annual National Campaign for Charitable Work, administered through the Ehsan platform, is now in its fourth edition, with contributions steadily increasing each year.

