Meet richest Indian in UK who built Rs 2.6 lakh crore empire, has net worth of Rs 369760 crore, his business is...

There are many billionaires in the United Kingdom, the home of the British Royal Family, led by King Charles III. However, the Hinduja business family from India topped the UK rich list of the last financial year.

Gopichand Hinduja and family saw a rise of 7% in wealth, propelling them up two spots to the fifth position on the list. Because of his successful professional career, Hinduja, along with companies suc as Tata, Birla, and Ambani, is among the most well-known organisations in India.

Gopichand Hinduja is the chairman of Hinduja Automotive Ltd. in the UK and the Hinduja Group. He joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959. In 1979, he relocated to London to expand the export business. In business circles, he is affectionately referred to as 'GP.'

In 1959, Gopichand graduated from Jai Hind College in Bombay. He is the recipient of honorary doctorates in both law and economics from Richmond College in London and the University of Westminster, respectively. His spouse is Sunita. The couple has a daughter named Rita and two sons named Sanjay and Dheeraj.

Gopi Hinduja is one of four brothers - Srichand, Gopi, Prakash, and Ashok. Following the death of his older brother Srichand in May 2023, Gopi Hinduja became the company's only chairman.

Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, their father, established the Hinduja Group. He began by trading goods in the Sindh region, which is now in Pakistan. In 1919, he relocated the company's headquarters to Iran. His sons relocated the base to London later in 1979. In 1987, the group also bought Ashok Leyland, the largest car manufacturer in India today. Businesses owned by Hindujas operate in a variety of industries, including as banking, lubricants, and vehicles.