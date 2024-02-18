Twitter
Headlines

Farmers protects 2024: Centre extends internet ban in parts of Punjab till Feb 24

Dharmendra wants Esha Deol to 'rethink' about her divorce from Bharat Takhtani: Report

Meet richest Indian in UK who built Rs 2.6 lakh crore empire, has net worth of Rs 369760 crore, his business is...

Meet woman who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her whopping salary is...

BJP National Convention: Party passes resolution to establish 'Ram Rajya' in India for next 1000 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Take giant leap towards Viksit Bharat in...': PM Modi at BJP National Convention 2024

Farmers protects 2024: Centre extends internet ban in parts of Punjab till Feb 24

Dharmendra wants Esha Deol to 'rethink' about her divorce from Bharat Takhtani: Report

10 exercises for strengthening knees

Yoga poses for healthy skin

10 benefits of consuming white radish 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

Nora Fatehi Says Audience Has The Power To End Cycle Of Same Actors Getting Opportunities | Crakk

Vidyut Jammwal On Why His Films Never Cross A Certain Budget | Crakk

Farmers Protest: Vegetable Traders Apprehensive Of Supply Getting Affected Due To Farmers’ Protest

Meet Katrina Kaif’s doppelganger who once worked at call center, debut with Salman Khan flopped, quit films, is now…

Rashmika Mandanna reveals how she, Shraddha Das ‘escaped death’ after their flight’s emergency landing

Esha Deol to join politics after separation from Bharat Takhtani? Hema Malini says ‘she is…’

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet richest Indian in UK who built Rs 2.6 lakh crore empire, has net worth of Rs 369760 crore, his business is...

He joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959. He moved to London in 1979 to develop the export business.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 03:38 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are many billionaires in the United Kingdom, the home of the British Royal Family, led by King Charles III. However, the Hinduja business family from India topped the UK rich list of the last financial year.

Gopichand Hinduja and family saw a rise of 7% in wealth, propelling them up two spots to the fifth position on the list. Because of his successful professional career, Hinduja, along with companies suc as Tata, Birla, and Ambani, is among the most well-known organisations in India.

Gopichand Hinduja is the chairman of Hinduja Automotive Ltd. in the UK and the Hinduja Group. He joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959.  In 1979, he relocated to London to expand the export business. In business circles, he is affectionately referred to as 'GP.' 

In 1959, Gopichand graduated from Jai Hind College in Bombay. He is the recipient of honorary doctorates in both law and economics from Richmond College in London and the University of Westminster, respectively. His spouse is Sunita. The couple has a daughter named Rita and two sons named Sanjay and Dheeraj.

Gopi Hinduja is one of four brothers - Srichand, Gopi, Prakash, and Ashok. Following the death of his older brother Srichand in May 2023, Gopi Hinduja became the company's only chairman.

Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, their father, established the Hinduja Group. He began by trading goods in the Sindh region, which is now in Pakistan. In 1919, he relocated the company's headquarters to Iran. His sons relocated the base to London later in 1979. In 1987, the group also bought Ashok Leyland, the largest car manufacturer in India today. Businesses owned by Hindujas operate in a variety of industries, including as banking, lubricants, and vehicles.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD issues snowfall, rainfall, hailstorm alerts in these states till Feb 19, check forecast

Kamal Nath reaches Delhi amid rumours of joining BJP, son Nakul Nath drops Congress from X bio

Tata Group, state government to build Rs 25000 crore semiconductor packaging plant, to be first…

Amid divorce rumours, Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel unfollow each other on Instagram

This Bigg Boss 17 finalist was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, but he rejected Rohit Shetty's show for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE