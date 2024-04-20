Twitter
Meet richest family in world which owns house worth Rs 4000 crore , 8 private jets and 700 cars, their net worth is...

The family has made some astute and varied investments in the market, including SpaceX from Elon Musk and Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 07:24 PM IST

All of us aspire to be wealthy, and the tales of the wealthy serve as sources of motivation. We all respect the Ambanis and Adani for their accomplishments. Let's discuss the wealthiest family in the world today. 

The enormous wealth of this family will astound you. According to a Bloomberg report, the Abu Dhabi royal family, also known as the Al Nayan family, is the richest family in the world, with an estimated net worth of Rs 25,33,113 crore, as of February 2024.

The president and head of state of the United Arab Emirates is Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (UAE). The family's enormous wealth is a result of their numerous investments. The home of the Al Nahyan family is valued at Rs 4000 crore. They also own a collection of seven hundred expensive and rare cars. Eight private jets are also owned by the wealthiest family on the planet. 

The family has made some astute and varied investments in the market, including SpaceX from Elon Musk and Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line. 

