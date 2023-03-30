Search icon
Meet Rica Jain, who built Rs 600 crore business with co-sister Kimi Jain from small town

Rica got this idea when she visited her husband Rajat Jain. They noticed that the toiletries in the room were imported.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 10:32 PM IST

Rica Jain and Kimi Jain: Kimi completed MBA in e-commerce whereas Rica has a pharmacy degree.

The story of Rica Jain and Kimi Jain is inspirational. They launched their business of manufacturing premium hotel toiletries in 2012. During the coronavirus pandemic, they also launched their lifestyle business and partnered with a Canadian hospitality product manufacturer. Within a span of few years, their annual turnover has grown to over Rs 600 crore. The name of their company is Kimirica, an amalgamation of their names. They manufacture bath ranges for businesses and customers through their lifestyle business.

Rica got this idea when she visited her husband Rajat Jain. They noticed that the toiletries in the room were imported. They launched the business with Mohit and Kimi Jain and in 2017, entered into a partnership with Hunter Amenities.

Kimirica Hunter International and Kimirica Lifestyle have an annual turnover of Rs 600 crore.

Kimi Jain was born in a village. Her parents moved to Indore in 1991 for her education. Rica was raised in Indore. They got married to Mohit and Rajat, who are brothers. Since they wanted to run a business, they launched it together in 2012.

Kimi completed MBA in e-commerce whereas Rica has a pharmacy degree. They sell complete bath and skin care products.

Her company has 600 workers. 80 percent of them are women. Most of their sales come from online channels, 25 percent from physical stores.

The company also sources its materials from within 100 km of its Indore plan, reported Your Story.

After they launched their direct to customer lifestyle brand, they had just 2500 customers for the first six months, planting doubts in their minds if their decision to launch the lifestyle brand was correct. However, during lockdown they focussed their energies into making online sales. 

They are planning to expand their business to offline stores in the next few years. They are also trying to raise series A funding. 

Kimi told the portal that passion is the key to unlocking your potential.

