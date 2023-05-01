Meet RG Chandramogan, college dropout who built Rs 18,000 crore business with just Rs 13,000 | Photo: Forbes

RG Chandramogan has one of the most remarkable stories among the list of Indian billionaires. From being nearly broke and walking away from education, he built one of the country’s largest private dairy companies in terms of sales. 74-year-old RG Chandramogan is the chairman of Hatsun Agro Product, a business he started as a small venture selling ice cream on pushcarts.

Chennai-based business tycoon Chandramogan has been called a human computer by some for his grip on numbers and maths. However, it was failing in maths exam that made him decide to walk away from education and dive into the world of business at just 21 years of age.

Born to a father with a small provision shop, Chandramogan did not continue with his education and started his career working at a timber depot for Rs 65 salary. A year later, he decided to quit the job and open an ice cream business with just three workers out of a 250 sq ft room. He started out with just Rs 13,000, which came from selling family property. His ice cream was sold on 15 pushcarts.

While his company struggled in the early years, it turned in Rs 1.5 lakh in the first year itself, giving Chandramogan confidence to carry on. Around 1981, still with only a small business, Chandramogan reached the turning point after realising a gap in the service of ice creams to smaller towns. Taking hold of a market ignored by bigger brands, Chandramogan established his ‘Arun’ ice cream brand as a market leader in Tamil Nadu. In 1986, he changed his company's name to the present Hatsun Agro Product.

As one of India’s largest private dairy companies, Hatsun procures milk from over 4 lakh farmers in 10,000 villages daily. From humble beginnings, Hatsun Agro Product today has a market cap of Rs 18,889 crore. RG Chandramogan today commands a net worth of over Rs 13,000 crore ($1.7 billion), as per Forbes rich list. His company’s dairy products are used in 42 countries. While Chandramogan is the chairman, his son C Sathyan runs Hatsun now as Managing Director.