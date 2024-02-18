Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her whopping salary is...

India win maiden Badminton Asia Team Championship title as PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb shine in final against Thailand

Viral video: Girl found inside trolley bag with dozens of snakes, internet is shocked; watch

Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, made 500 employees crorepati in his Rs 95000 crore firm, his business is..

'Invalid and false claims': Rajkumar Santoshi granted bail, lawyer says 'prosecution itself has...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her whopping salary is...

India win maiden Badminton Asia Team Championship title as PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb shine in final against Thailand

Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, made 500 employees crorepati in his Rs 95000 crore firm, his business is..

Players with most ducks against India in Tests

Tips to make restaurant style red sauce pasta

5 Indian batters with most sixes in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

Nora Fatehi Says Audience Has The Power To End Cycle Of Same Actors Getting Opportunities | Crakk

Vidyut Jammwal On Why His Films Never Cross A Certain Budget | Crakk

Farmers Protest: Vegetable Traders Apprehensive Of Supply Getting Affected Due To Farmers’ Protest

Rashmika Mandanna reveals how she, Shraddha Das ‘escaped death’ after their flight’s emergency landing

Esha Deol to join politics after separation from Bharat Takhtani? Hema Malini says ‘she is…’

Meet actor who worked as security guard, waiter, washed cars, one song changed his life, became superstar; now charges…

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her whopping salary is...

She had already received a promising job offer from another company a few days earlier. However, her curiosity to explore more opportunities led her to actively participate in more interviews, ultimately leading to this groundbreaking offer.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 02:47 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recent years have witnessed a notable surge in job placement packages for both graduate and postgraduate students in India, with the trend of significant salary offers, sometimes reaching as high as Rs 1 crore for fresh graduates, being increasingly common. It's worth highlighting that this trend isn't confined to prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs; smaller institutions like the International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR) have also been part of this narrative.

A standout example is Rashi Bagga, a BTech student at IIIT-NR, who made history by securing an annual job package of Rs 85 lakh, which is the highest package offered to any student at IIIT-NR in 2023. What makes this achievement even more impressive is that Rashi Bagga had already received a promising job offer from another company a few days earlier. However, her curiosity to explore more opportunities led her to actively participate in more interviews, ultimately leading to this groundbreaking offer.

The IIIT media coordinator mentioned that Rashi Bagga was content with her initial job offer as well, indicating her exceptional performance during the placement season. Interestingly, the same company that selected Rashi Bagga this year had also chosen Chinky Karda from IIIT-NR in the previous year, offering her a package of Rs 57 lakh per annum, which was the highest in her batch.

Another student, Yogesh Kumar from IIIT-NR, has also achieved significant success by securing a job offer of Rs 56 lakh per annum for a software development engineer role in a multinational company.

In 2020, Ravi Kushashwa, a student from IIIT-NR, had received a job offer of Rs 1 crore per annum from a multinational company. However, he couldn't join the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing the unprecedented challenges that the pandemic presented to students in that period.

According to IIIT-NR's placement office, the average CTC for the current batch has been revised to Rs 16.5 lakh per annum, with a median CTC of Rs 13.6 lakh per annum, indicating a positive trend in the overall job placement scenario at the institution.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Should have done...': Sunil Gavaskar unhappy with India's black armband tribute

What is Sudden Death Syndrome that jailed Russian opposition leader and Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny died of?

‘Inspirational parent...': Anand Mahindra's heartwarming gesture for Sarfaraz Khan’s father Naushad goes viral

'Decision was...': Sharad Pawar reacts to losing party name, symbol to NCP's Ajit Pawar

Esha Deol to join politics after separation from Bharat Takhtani? Hema Malini says ‘she is…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

In pics: Karan Johar, Orry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Sood attend Love Storiyaan special screening organised by MAMI

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE