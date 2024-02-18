Meet woman who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her whopping salary is...

She had already received a promising job offer from another company a few days earlier. However, her curiosity to explore more opportunities led her to actively participate in more interviews, ultimately leading to this groundbreaking offer.

Recent years have witnessed a notable surge in job placement packages for both graduate and postgraduate students in India, with the trend of significant salary offers, sometimes reaching as high as Rs 1 crore for fresh graduates, being increasingly common. It's worth highlighting that this trend isn't confined to prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs; smaller institutions like the International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR) have also been part of this narrative.

A standout example is Rashi Bagga, a BTech student at IIIT-NR, who made history by securing an annual job package of Rs 85 lakh, which is the highest package offered to any student at IIIT-NR in 2023. What makes this achievement even more impressive is that Rashi Bagga had already received a promising job offer from another company a few days earlier. However, her curiosity to explore more opportunities led her to actively participate in more interviews, ultimately leading to this groundbreaking offer.

The IIIT media coordinator mentioned that Rashi Bagga was content with her initial job offer as well, indicating her exceptional performance during the placement season. Interestingly, the same company that selected Rashi Bagga this year had also chosen Chinky Karda from IIIT-NR in the previous year, offering her a package of Rs 57 lakh per annum, which was the highest in her batch.

Another student, Yogesh Kumar from IIIT-NR, has also achieved significant success by securing a job offer of Rs 56 lakh per annum for a software development engineer role in a multinational company.

In 2020, Ravi Kushashwa, a student from IIIT-NR, had received a job offer of Rs 1 crore per annum from a multinational company. However, he couldn't join the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing the unprecedented challenges that the pandemic presented to students in that period.

According to IIIT-NR's placement office, the average CTC for the current batch has been revised to Rs 16.5 lakh per annum, with a median CTC of Rs 13.6 lakh per annum, indicating a positive trend in the overall job placement scenario at the institution.