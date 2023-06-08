Meet Rajesh Gopinathan, NIT, IIM graduate who earned Rs 25 crore incentive for running $145.16 billion dollar firm

Rajesh Gopinathan is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad. (File)

Rajesh Gopinathan, who stepped down from the positions of the chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), has received remuneration 13.17 percent higher than the previous year. This comes at a time when his peers in other companies received significantly reduced compensation.

Rajesh Gopinathan earned a basic salary of Rs 1.73 crore, other allowances worth Rs 2.43 crore. His commission was Rs 25 crore. His total compensation in the financial year 2022-2023 was Rs 29.16 crore.

Gopinathan has been succeeded by K Krithivasan as the CEO. His basic salary will be between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16 lakh. Other aspects of his remuneration will be decided by a panel.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s compensation for FY23 declined to Rs 56.45 crore. His salary the previous year was Rs 71 crore.

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte’s salary dropped marginally from 10.5 million dollars to 10 million dollars. Ex-Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries' salary declined 9 per cent.

Gopinathan spent 22 years in TCS, the largest IT company in India. He did MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. Before that, he completed engineering from NIT, Tiruchirappalli.

He played a key role in shaping TCS into a 22 billion dollar behemoth. Under his leadership, the company achieved its highest ever market capitalisation of 100 billion dollars in April 2018.

"TCS was recognized as the fastest growing brand in the IT industry for 2020 with its brand value increasing to USD 13.5 billion, thus consolidating its position as one of the top 3 IT Services brands for the second year in a row," says his LinkedIn profile.

The current market cap of TCS is 145 billion dollars.