Business

Meet one of India's youngest CEOs who heads Rs 101406 crore company, but was outperformed by her two-year-old son in…

She added that her son’s portfolio outperformed her returns. She expressed, “His portfolio is up by 45% in the last year.”

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 05:54 AM IST

Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss MF CEO and a judge on Shark Tank India, during an interaction with Mint journalist, opened up about her asset allocation strategy, the savings target rate she aspires for, her portfolio returns from the last year and more. She also made an interesting revelation that her two-year-old son’s portfolio had outperformed her returns.

When the reporter questioned Gupta on how her portfolio did last year, she stated that it rose by 35%, a little behind benchmark indices, which were increased by 38%. “I had a balanced fund exposure and international, which hasn’t done well, but I also had mid and small caps, so they were balancing out. Obviously, I know that 35% looks like a great number in absolute, but it’s not something that is sustainable you have. Good years you have, bad years you have, and the equity markets on average give you 12 to 15%, so these numbers last year are, of course, an aberration,” asserted Gupta.

She added that her son’s portfolio outperformed her returns. She expressed, “His portfolio is up by 45% in the last year.” She added, “It makes sense actually because he has a really long time horizon, and so he is risk appetite or the risk appetite that we have given is significantly higher than us.”

Gupta elaborated that his son’s investments are in his name and that he has an Aadhar card, PAN card, and a bank account. Besides this, he also paid income tax last year.

Gupta herself has won many accolades, one of them being the only woman CEO in the Indian mutual funds sector. A renowned financial and investment expert, she was born to an Indian diplomat serving in Pakistan. An alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania (USA), she started her career with McKinsey & Company. She joined Edelweiss in 2017 as one of the youngest CEO, and spearheaded the company’s AUM to nearly Rs 80,000 crore from Rs 101406 crore.

 

