Business

Meet one of India’s richest woman CEOs, leads Rs 63000 crore company, check her salary, net worth

Vinita Gupta is in an elite list of Indian woman CEOs, alongside the likes of HCL’s Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar and Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Latest News

Chitresh Sehgal

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Photo: Twitter
India has witnessed a surge in the number of millionaire women CEOs in the last couple of decades. There are several Indian women who today lead multi-billion dollar global corporations. One of the richest women CEOs in India is Lupin Pharma’s Vinita Gupta. A second generation businesswoman, Vinita Gupta is in an elite list of Indian woman CEOs, alongside the likes of HCL’s Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar and Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, as the leader of a top listed firm.

Gupta is a prominent voice in India’s healthcare industry, leading the pharma giant since 2013. The company was founded by her late father Desh Bandhu Gupta back in 1968. An assistant professor at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), he started Lupin as a maker of TB drugs. While Vinita is the CEO, her brother Nilesh Gupta serves as the managing director (MD). Her mother Manju Gupta holds the position of the chairman.

Vinita Gupta, today a billionaire CEO, graduated from the University of Mumbai in pharmacy before earning an MBA from the prestigious Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Illinois, US. She began her career at Lupin in 1992 as director of business development for Americas. Vinita took the family business to international success, steering the global expansion through strategic acquisitions that strengthened organic growth. Vinita is also the chairperson of the US subsidiary of Lupin.

Vinita Gupta’s Lupin Pharma has a market cap of around Rs 63,750 crore. According to the company’s annual report, Vinita’s remuneration for FY2022-23 stood at Rs 10.9 crore (Rs 109.20 million). She featured in the most recent Hurun Wealthy Women Rich List with a personal wealth of Rs 3,640 crore in 2022. Her family’s net worth is pegged at around Rs 24,200 crore ($2.91 billion), according to Forbes 2023 Rich List. 

