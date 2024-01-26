Twitter
Meet woman, a fashion designer, daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 141279 crore net worth, she is married...

Kajari Goswami

Jan 26, 2024

Megha Mittal is an Indian fashion entrepreneur who was the chairperson and managing director of the German fashion and luxury brand Escada. Megha was born in Kolkata to a Hyderabadi family. 

She did her schooling at Hyderabad Public School. Megha went to Penneslyvia to pursue her higher studies in Finance and Management at the Wharton School of Business. After graduation, she bagged the job of an analyst in the research department of Investment Bank Goldman Sachs. 

However, in 2003, she enrolled herself in the Inchbald School of Design in London to do a PG in Architectural Interior Design. After her PG was over, she was hired as the chairperson and DM of the German Luxury brand Escada in 2009. 

Read: Shark Tank S3: Meet woman who built Rs 12 crore company with just Rs 50000; is being called 'Real Shark' due to...

Megha Mittal is married to Aditya Mittal, son of Indian billionaire businessman Lakshmi Mittal. Lakshmi Mittal has a net worth of Rs 141279 crore, as per Forbes.  Aditya Mittal is currently the CEO of ArcelorMittal, which was founded by his father.

Aditya and Megha Mittal tied the knot in 1998. They are parents to two children. Aditya and Megha both actively donate to child health causes in India and the UK. 

