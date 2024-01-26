Meet woman, a fashion designer, daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 141279 crore net worth, she is married...

This woman is married to the son of an Indian billionaire, whose whopping net worth is Rs 141279 crore. Know all about her here.

Megha Mittal is an Indian fashion entrepreneur who was the chairperson and managing director of the German fashion and luxury brand Escada. Megha was born in Kolkata to a Hyderabadi family.

She did her schooling at Hyderabad Public School. Megha went to Penneslyvia to pursue her higher studies in Finance and Management at the Wharton School of Business. After graduation, she bagged the job of an analyst in the research department of Investment Bank Goldman Sachs.

However, in 2003, she enrolled herself in the Inchbald School of Design in London to do a PG in Architectural Interior Design. After her PG was over, she was hired as the chairperson and DM of the German Luxury brand Escada in 2009.

Megha Mittal is married to Aditya Mittal, son of Indian billionaire businessman Lakshmi Mittal. Lakshmi Mittal has a net worth of Rs 141279 crore, as per Forbes. Aditya Mittal is currently the CEO of ArcelorMittal, which was founded by his father.

Aditya and Megha Mittal tied the knot in 1998. They are parents to two children. Aditya and Megha both actively donate to child health causes in India and the UK.