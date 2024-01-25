Twitter
Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

Republic Day 2024: ​5 bikes used by Indian Army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap itne boring…’

Shark Tank S3: Meet woman who built Rs 12 crore company with just Rs 50000; is being called 'Real Shark' due to...

Priyasha Saluja is a self-taught plant-based chef, and a certified hormone health coach, who founded her company, The Cinnamon Kitchen in 2019.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 09:05 PM IST

Shark Tank India, the most famous business reality TV show, has returned for a third season following two amazing seasons. With a panel of 12 famous sharks, the latest season began in January 2022, and has already fascinated audiences.

In the most recent episode of Shark Tank India 3, a confectionery company named The Cinnamon Kitchen’s founder Priyasha Saluja came to pitch her unconventional concept, which amazed the audiences and the judges.

Priyasha Saluja is a self-taught plant-based chef, and a certified hormone health coach, who founded her company, The Cinnamon Kitchen. 

She did her schooling at Delhi Public School, Noida. Later, she studied for her bachelor’s degree in management studies (Hons.) at Delhi University’s Keshav Mahavidyalaya (BMS). Thereafter, she began her career in a marketing role at Asian Paints, PwC and Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd.

Then she transitioned to the digital world and worked as a social media specialist at Dentsu Aegis Network. She also worked as an account executive in various companies advertising industry.

In 2019, She embarked on this culinary journey with her bakery due to her battle with PCOS since the age of 13. The Cinnamon Kitchen is one of India’s first 100% gluten-free, preservative-free, refined sugar-free, and flour-free plant-based D2C brands that has now entered into the retail space. She started her company as a home kitchen with only Rs 50,000, and has now become a full-scale factory operation that receives thousands of monthly orders and has numerous loyal customers including A-list celebrities. 

In terms of sales, the company has witnessed remarkable success. From recording Rs 1,40,000 in the first year, to Rs 12,50,000 the next year, the company is expecting to close this year with Rs 6 crores sales. Their amazing success has also been featured in prestigious publications such as Vogue, Elle, Femina, and Harper’s Bazaar

The unique idea of the product and the remarkable sales of the company highly impressed all the sharks which included Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, and Deepinder Goyal. 

Although Anupam Mittal highlighted the poor packaging of the products, most sharks showed interest in the company. 

They even got more stunned, when they got to know Priyasha’s remarkable credit score of 838. Priyasha said, “I have a very good credit score. I’m already getting a loan at a lower interest rate.” On this Deepinder Goyal said, 'These are real sharks’.

After numerous negotiations about the deal, Aman Gupta made the final offer of Rs 60 lakh for 5 per cent equity, and they finalized the deal. In this way, the valuation of The Cinnamon Kitchen was kept at Rs 12 crore.

 

