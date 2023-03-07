Meet Masayoshi Son, Ola, Oyo, Lenskart, PayTM investor who once lost 70 billion dollars

Masayoshi Son is best known for investing billions in tech companies every year.

Masayoshi Son, the founder of SoftBank Group, is the most prolific investor in India. He has pumped in around 15 billion dollars in India's startup ecosystem over the years. He has invested in Ola, Oyo, Lenskart and Meesho. The 65-year-old visited the National Capital on Tuesday to attend the wedding of Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Peyush Bansal met Masayoshi Son. "Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip. Everyone of us had tons of gratitude for his belief and support given to our startups," Sharma tweeted. Masayoshi Son is one of the richest men in the world. However, in the early 2000s, he lost almost all of his fortune. Here's his story.

Who is Masayoshi Son? Masayoshi is a serial investor and a Japanese billionaire. He runs the telecom and investment behemoth SoftBank Group. He also runs Son's Vision Funs in which companies like Apple, Qualcomm, Foxconn, Larry Ellison and Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund, have invested in. This Vision Fund has invested in over 100 companies all across the world, including Sharma's PayTM. The Vision Fund is a loss making enterprise as of now. It reported a loss of 27 billion dollars in FY 2022.

Son recently invested around Rs 820 crore in an estate in the United State's Silicon Valley. Son is a Japanese citizen. However, he got his education in the United States.

In the early 2000, he was the richest man in the world. His net worth was 78 billion dollars. However, after the dot com bubble burst, he lost 70 billion dollars as net worth within a few months. He is also known as the man who lost the most in the world.

However, his fortunes revived after he acquired Vodafone Japan in 2006. His net worth is now $22 billion.

He is best known for investing billions in tech companies every year. Many of the companies he invested in have become unicorns in India. However, most aren't profitable.

Most of Son's investments failed. However, his 20 million dollar investment in China's Alibaba Group is the deal he is known for. In 2018, the stake was worth $130 billion.