Meet Manikandan, the person who has bought Google CEO Sundar Pichai's home, know his business

Manikandan, Tamil actor and producer, has bought the ancestral home of Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Manikandan, Tamil actor and producer, has bought the ancestral home of Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Chennai’s Ashok Nagar.

According to a report published in Hindu Business Line, Manikandan said that the parents of Google CEO are very humble people.

“Sundar’s mother made a filter coffee herself and his father offered me the documents right at the first meeting. I was spellbound by their humility and humble approach,” he was quoted as saying.

Manikandan noted that Sundar Pichai’s father did not use the name of his son during the registration or transfer process and spent hours waiting to complete the registration formalities. “In fact, his father waited for hours at the registration office, paid all necessary taxes before handing over the documents to me,” he was quoted.

Manikandan is a real estate developer and he decided to buy the house after learning that it was the same property where Sundar Pichai was born and raised.

It is to be noted that Google CEO Sundar Pichai was born and brought up in Chennai. Pichai has completed his Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur.

“Sundar Pichai has made our country proud and buying the house where he lived will be a proud achievement of my life,” Manikanandan was quoted.

“Sundar’s father broke down for a few minutes while handing over the documents since this was his first property,” he added. According to reports, Manikandan has deicded to build a villa in the new property.