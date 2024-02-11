Meet man whose street food stall made him 'crorepati', rides BMW to work, his business is...

In Nehru Place, Sharmaji sets up shop on a table. He brings several boxes of whipped curd and makes Dahi Bhalla at home before this.

The renowned Sharma Chaat in Delhi's Nehru Place is well-known for its flavour. This is where Sharmaji has made crores of rupees from selling Dahi Bhalla. Famous Crorepati Dahi Bhalle Wala of Nehru Place: Also known as Sharmaji Chaatwala, this Crorepati Chaatwala is well-known.

In modern India, the food industry is expanding rapidly. People always have something to eat, no matter the season. When it comes to exams, people never give in. This explains why the food industry is consistently regarded as a lucrative one. A lot of people are making crores in the food industry. In Delhi, Sharmaji's chaat is likewise highly well-known. The Nehru Place chaat vendor Sharma ji has been operating his business for a long time.

Narration of Sharma Ji Chaat Bhandar is no longer necessary. Foodies fell in love with it because of its unique flavour. He is now a millionaire because he has sold so many Dahi Bhallas. He is also referred to as Crorepati Bhallawala. Sharma ji frequently arrives in his BMW to set up shop.

There's always a queue of diners here because Sharma ji's chaat tastes so good. He is now also referred to as Crorepati Dahi Bhalle seller by the public. Instead of renting a store, he loads up the merchandise from the store into his car and uses this little table to set up a food stand. Those who visit this market to shop never leave empty-handed.

In Nehru Place, Sharmaji sets up shop on a table. He brings several boxes of whipped curd and makes Dahi Bhalla at home before this. Sharma ji places curd and ice in the centre of each of these balls. When the time comes for him to serve Dahi Bhalla, he does so with a plate adorned with curd and his own blend of spices.

This food stand has been operated by Mukesh Kumar Sharma since 1989. He claims that his spices, which he makes by hand, are the essence of flavour. He used to sell Dahi Bhalla for just Rs 2 a plate, but now it costs Rs 40.

READ I Meet man, Delhi University alumnus, who leads Rs 28526 crore company, he is...