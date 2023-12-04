Headlines

Meet man whose business crossed Rs 10,00,000 crore market cap; not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Born on December 21, 1966, in India, Rajiv Bajaj became the managing director of Bajaj Auto in 2005. He introduced the Pulsar range of motorcycles, which is recognised for having turned around the company.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

Another business group has joined the exclusive group of companies with a market capitalization of Rs 10 lakh crore, alongside Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and Tata. On Monday, December 4, the Bajaj Group crossed the mark of market capitalization and rose to the position of fifth-ranked company.

Adani Group and the banking giant HDFC Bank are also members of the remarkable market capitalization club. Unsurprisingly, Bajaj Auto added almost ₹75,000 crore, or the largest portion, to the group's total valuation thus far this year.

Bajaj Finance added roughly ₹60,000 crore to its market capitalization after that. This achievement can be credited to managing director and CEO Rajiv Bajaj, who is responsible for Bajaj Auto's explosive growth. As of December 4, 2023, Bajaj Auto is worth Rs 1.75 lakh crore. 

Who is Rajiv Bajaj?

Born on December 21, 1966, in India, Rajiv Bajaj became the managing director of Bajaj Auto in 2005. He introduced the Pulsar range of motorcycles, which is recognised for having turned around the company.  Rajiv Bajaj completed his education at St. Ursula High School in Akurdi, Pune. In 1988, he graduated with honours in first class from the University of Pune in mechanical engineering.

Later, in 1990, the University of Warwick awarded him a distinguished master's degree. Rajiv Bajaj is the son of the late Rahul Bajaj, who was chairman emeritus of the prestigious Bajaj Group until his death in February 2022.

The organisation was founded in 1926 by his great-grandfather Jamnalal Bajaj, who was a great admirer of Mahatma Gandhi. The Bajaj Group currently consists of 40 companies, including those in the financial services, electrical appliance, and two-wheeler sectors.

He has since worked for Bajaj Auto in the following divisions: R&D and Engineering (1995–2000), Manufacturing & Supply Chain (1990–1995), and Marketing and Sales (2000–2005). He has been the managing director of the company since April 2005.

