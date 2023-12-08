Meet man who turned his father’s 30-year-old ‘kirana store’ into India’s renowned masala and cereal brand worth Rs…

In 1988, Naresh Pagariya started Kwality Foods by taking over his father's small provision store, and has now transformed it into over Rs 50 crore business.

Instant masalas and mixes have now permeated into every household across the country, as they are known for adding flavours and spice to dishes. One company which has contributed to this trend along with the big players in the sector, is Kwality Foods, which recorder turnover of over Rs 50 crore in 2019.

Early beginnings

It all began in the late 1960s, when Bhawarlalji Pagariya left Sojat in Rajasthan and shifted to Bengaluru. He started a small kirana (provision) store for masalas, which he ran for 30 years. Through the years, his son, Naresh Pagariya closely observed his father’s business and suggested him that manufacturing masalas would be better than selling. “While I was still studying, we started making four types of masalas in that small shop,” Naresh recalled.“And after completing my studies, I took upon myself the mantle of running the manufacturing business.”

In a bid to expand and produce a variety of spices, in 1998, he moved from the small shop to a 300-square-foot facility on Magadi Road. He named the business Pagariya Foods, and the brand Kwality Foods.

Thereafter, they diversified their business by adding more masalas and expanding horizons. “Eight new products were added and we started selling beyond Bengaluru. Nearby towns like Tumakuru and Anantapur became our markets,” he shared.

After a year, Naresh began another manufacturing unit in Rajajinagar, five times bigger than the previous one. “The company started with masalas as we had seen the need for nutritious and affordable products. We were closely watching other brands,” he said.

Diversifying business

Thereafter, Naresh ventured into new territory in 2002, and started producing their cereals by leveraging existing manufacturing capabilities, which became an instant hit. “Our markets quickly expanded to all regions in South India. My nephew Dheeraj Jain then joined the business to handle sales and marketing,” he said.

From 2006 onwards, Naresh converged his focus on four channels for selling, namely, general trade, modern trade, e-commerce, and exports. Naresh stated“In general trade, we have over 450 distributors across South India and West India with over 35,000 domestic retailers. In modern trade, the company supplies most of the modern chains including Dmart, Big Bazaar, Metro cash and carry, Reliance, More, Walmart, etc.” Kwality has also adopted the digital route and sells its products on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Bigbasket. It exports to over 20 countries, and its products are available in over 5,000 international outlets.

Present

Kwality Foods is now headquartered in Chamrajpet, Bengaluru, and owns a large manufacturing unit in Harohalli. It is this manufacturing unit that Naresh reasons for success. “With the revolutionary change of making things in India, our selling point was that we are made in India. Further, we don’t add any artificial colours/flavours or preservatives to the products,” he shared.

As the massive consumption of breakfast cereals occurs in tier I and tier II cities, Kwality’s focus remains there. “Further, affluent consumers can be acquired from all modern trade and A-class outlets. They are our key market,” Naresh added. It has also adopted a digital strategy for marketing to reach consumers through mediums like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The shift has been rewarded as the brand has permeated into urban households and is giving close competition to big players such as MDH, MTR and Everest. It has also won prestigious awards like the SME Forum Award 2013, Dun & Bradstreet Award for Best Emerging SME, and Best Manufacturing Excellence Award (Food category) at Invest Karnataka Summit, among others.

While sharing his future plans, Naresh shared, “We will grow faster than the trend, and expand to all metro cities in India. But at the core of the strategy, we will keep in mind our products are healthy, nutritious, and affordable,”



