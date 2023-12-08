Headlines

Get flawless lashes all day with waterproof mascaras on Amazon: No smudging or smearing

Meet man who turned his father’s 30-year-old ‘kirana store’ into India’s renowned masala and cereal brand worth Rs…

'For next 30 years, I will...': TMC MP Mahua Moitra makes big statement after getting expelled from Lok Sabha

Manoj Bajpayee says doing roles like Joram disturbs him mentally: 'There is a price you pay for it' | Exclusive

The Archies' Dot. aka Aditi Saigal opens up making Bollywood, musical debut with Zoya Akhtar film: 'It feels wonderful'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Get flawless lashes all day with waterproof mascaras on Amazon: No smudging or smearing

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Meet man who turned his father’s 30-year-old ‘kirana store’ into India’s renowned masala and cereal brand worth Rs…

Benefits of pine nuts

Captains of U-19 World Cup runners-up

Foods to avoid to balance uric acid level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Manoj Bajpayee says doing roles like Joram disturbs him mentally: 'There is a price you pay for it' | Exclusive

The Archies' Dot. aka Aditi Saigal opens up making Bollywood, musical debut with Zoya Akhtar film: 'It feels wonderful'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who turned his father’s 30-year-old ‘kirana store’ into India’s renowned masala and cereal brand worth Rs…

In 1988, Naresh Pagariya started Kwality Foods by taking over his father's small provision store, and has now transformed it into over Rs 50 crore business.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 09:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Instant masalas and mixes have now permeated into every household across the country, as they are known for adding flavours and spice to dishes. One company which has contributed to this trend along with the big players in the sector, is Kwality Foods, which recorder turnover of over Rs 50 crore in 2019.

Early beginnings

It all began in the late 1960s, when Bhawarlalji Pagariya left Sojat in Rajasthan and shifted to Bengaluru.  He started a small kirana (provision) store for masalas, which he ran for 30 years. Through the years, his son, Naresh Pagariya closely observed his father’s business and suggested him that manufacturing masalas would be better than selling.  “While I was still studying, we started making four types of masalas in that small shop,” Naresh recalled.“And after completing my studies, I took upon myself the mantle of running the manufacturing business.”

In a bid to expand and produce a variety of spices, in 1998, he moved from the small shop to a 300-square-foot facility on Magadi Road. He named the business Pagariya Foods, and the brand Kwality Foods. 

Thereafter, they diversified their business by adding more masalas and expanding horizons. “Eight new products were added and we started selling beyond Bengaluru. Nearby towns like Tumakuru and Anantapur became our markets,” he shared.

After a year, Naresh began another manufacturing unit in Rajajinagar, five times bigger than the previous one. “The company started with masalas as we had seen the need for nutritious and affordable products. We were closely watching other brands,” he said. 

Diversifying business

Thereafter, Naresh ventured into new territory in 2002, and started producing their cereals by leveraging existing manufacturing capabilities, which became an instant hit. “Our markets quickly expanded to all regions in South India. My nephew Dheeraj Jain then joined the business to handle sales and marketing,” he said. 

From 2006 onwards, Naresh converged his focus on four channels for selling, namely, general trade, modern trade, e-commerce, and exports. Naresh stated“In general trade, we have over 450 distributors across South India and West India with over 35,000 domestic retailers. In modern trade, the company supplies most of the modern chains including Dmart, Big Bazaar, Metro cash and carry, Reliance, More, Walmart, etc.” Kwality has also adopted the digital route and sells its products on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Bigbasket. It exports to over 20 countries, and its products are available in over 5,000 international outlets. 

Present

Kwality Foods is now headquartered in Chamrajpet, Bengaluru, and owns a large manufacturing unit in Harohalli. It is this manufacturing unit that Naresh reasons for success. “With the revolutionary change of making things in India, our selling point was that we are made in India. Further, we don’t add any artificial colours/flavours or preservatives to the products,” he shared. 

As the massive consumption of breakfast cereals occurs in tier I and tier II cities, Kwality’s focus remains there. “Further, affluent consumers can be acquired from all modern trade and A-class outlets. They are our key market,” Naresh added. It has also adopted a digital strategy for marketing to reach consumers through mediums like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. 

The shift has been rewarded as the brand has permeated into urban households and is giving close competition to big players such as MDH, MTR and Everest. It has also won prestigious awards like the SME Forum Award 2013, Dun & Bradstreet Award for Best Emerging SME, and Best Manufacturing Excellence Award (Food category) at Invest Karnataka Summit, among others.

While sharing his future plans, Naresh shared, “We will grow faster than the trend, and expand to all metro cities in India. But at the core of the strategy, we will keep in mind our products are healthy, nutritious, and affordable,” 


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Monetary Policy: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintains status quo for 5th straight time

    Rishabh Pant to play in IPL 2024? Delhi Capitals star drops massive hint on comeback - Watch

    Heroic elephant mother fights off pack of lions to protect calves in viral video, watch

    Effortlessly extract every drop of juice with premium handle juicers on Amazon

    Attention Tea Lovers: Uncover amazing deals on Tea Cups on Amazon

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

    Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

    In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

    5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

    In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE