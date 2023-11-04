Headlines

Meet man who left Rs 30 lakh foreign job to start his own firm, now earns in crores; know his business success story

Bhausaheb Navale launched a new company and quit his lucrative job, which paid Rs 2.5 lakh a month. The choice, which at the time seemed risky, has since grown into a multi-crore company. Before he returned to India to establish a nursery business, Bhausaheb Navale was employed overseas.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Many people work hard throughout their careers to eventually enjoy retirement. But Bhausaheb Navale took a different tack and quit his job paying Rs 2.5 lakh a month to start his own business. Navale was motivated to embark on an entrepreneurial journey at the age of 50 rather than planning for retirement. 

Who is Bhausaheb Navale?

Bhausaheb Navale, a native of Pune, Maharashtra, founded his own nursery company. Bhausaheb had intended to resign from his position during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when people were having financial difficulties everywhere.

Bhausaheb Navale launched a new company and quit his lucrative job, which paid Rs 2.5 lakh a month (annually Rs 30 lakh), as per media reports. The choice, which at the time seemed risky, has since grown into a multi-crore company. Before he returned to India to establish a nursery business, Bhausaheb Navale was employed overseas.

He founded Green and Blooms Nursery in the Maval Taluka of the Pune district of Maharashtra after returning to India. Agriculture Bhausaheb Navale holds a B.Sc. In a time when many were having trouble finding work, Bhausaheb opened an indoor pot plant nursery to create opportunity.

Originally operating out of 27 units, Bhausaheb Navale's business now occupies one acre and ships plants across the nation. In this nursery, founded by Bhausaheb, there are one hundred different kinds of plants grown. They sell their plants to 300 of the nation's large and small nurseries.

Additionally, Bhausaheb has ten years of experience growing roses in polyhouses in Ethiopia. He received a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh per month from 1995 to 2020, and he had access to all amenities and comforts during that time. He worked for nearly 25 years. After that, he went back to his native country and began working in a nursery there. 

