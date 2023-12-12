Headlines

Meet man who got Rs 10.61 crore salary but resigned from top job at Rs 617700 crore company due to…

Nilanjan Roy joined Infosys from Bharti Airtel in 2019 and holds the distinction of managing the money side at Infosys during one of the toughest times recently, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

India’s second largest IT services company Infosys is seeing the latest top level exit. Nilanjan Roy has decided to move on from his role as the Chief Financial Officer at the Rs 617700 crore market cap giant. Infosys, which was founded by the likes of tech billionaires NR Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani back in 1981 has already seen top level exits of former presidents Ravi Kumar S and Mohit Joshi in recent times. Roy’s is the latest leadership transition. He will be succeeded by Jayesh Sanghrajka, according to a Reuters report.

Roy joined Infosys from Bharti Airtel and has held the role of the CFO since March 2019. According to a statement from Infosys which stated the reason behind the top-level exit, Roy has decided to pursue his "personal aspirations" outside of the tech giant. His replacement Sanghrajka, who has held the role of the deputy CFO of Infosys Group since 2015, will take the CFO role from April 1, 2024. 

Infosys, which has seen many leadership changes at the top over the years is currently steered by IIT alumnus CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh, who was supported by Roy in the critical finance chief role. Roy is a Chartered Accountant and an alumnus of the Delhi University (DU). The commerce graduate holds the distinction of managing the money side at Infosys during one of the toughest times recently, during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

According to Infosys Annual Integrated Report 2022-23, Roy’s remuneration for the year stood at over Rs 10.61 crore. Prior to Infosys, Nilanjan Roy was the Global CFO of billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal’s telecom giant Bharti Airtel Ltd. He has also served in leadership roles for FMCG giant Unilever across US, Europe and India. 

