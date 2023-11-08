Meet man who bought one of Delhi’s most expensive houses after selling his company for Rs 7300 crore, he spent…

Aakash Chaudhry acquired a palatial bungalow in a posh area of the national capital in one of the largest real estate deals in recent times.

Aakash Chaudhry spent part of his windfall gains from Rs 7,300 crore Aakash Byju’s deal to conclude one of the biggest real estate deals of Delhi-NCR in recent times. Chaudhry had acquired a palatial bungalow in a posh area of the national capital for a massive Rs 137 crore. The deal for the Rs 1293.47 sq mtr residence is one of the biggest individual property deals recently.

An MBA from the Indian School of Business who also attended the Harvard Business School, Chaudhry is one part of the father-son duo that was behind Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), one of the most successful competitive exam institutes in India. Founded by his father JC Chaudhry, the company was acquired by Byju’s in 2021 for $950 million in cash and equity. It was one of the biggest acquisitions in the edtech sector globally.

According to reports, a stamp duty of Rs 8.22 crore was paid by Chaudhry for the bungalow which is located on the Kautilya Marg in Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi. The property was registered on August 1, 2022. The seller of the property was Sumitra Chakravarty of Oriental Structure Engineers Pvt Ltd.

The Chaudhry family has been focussing on real estate since the Byju’s-Aakash deal. Earlier, JC Chaudhry had acquired a 2,000-square-yard property in south Delhi for over Rs 100 crore, as well as a 5-acre farmhouse for nearly Rs 96 crore.