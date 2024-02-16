Meet man, India’s highest paid founder, received Rs 2000000000 salary, he is…

Twitter
Headlines

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Who was Amit Gandotra? COO at FDCI who died at 39

Sandeshkhali violence: SC agrees to consider listing PIL seeking court-monitored probe in case

Big relief for Congress as I-T department unfreezes banks accounts

Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan’s ‘perfect’ rom-com is full of confusion, to release on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kane Williamson's record-breaking ton helps New Zealand register first-ever Test series win over South Africa

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Meet Hyderabad archer who backed out of Khelo India Youth Games, topped IIT JEE Mains exam, scored...

8 symptoms of vitamin A deficiency

Indian batters with fastest half-century on Test debut

Top 10 ninja anime series of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan’s ‘perfect’ rom-com is full of confusion, to release on this date

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's co-star, who started working at 7, rejected Bhansali film for TV show, quit acting to become...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, India’s highest paid founder, received Rs 2000000000 salary, he is…

Supam Maheshwari is a visionary who has made his mark in business world with his sheer dedication to creativity and his trailblazing endeavours.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Supam Maheshwari is reportedly the highest paid founder in India with annual remuneration of more than Rs 2000000000. As per a report by Inc42’s Startup Founder Salaries FY23 Tracker, Supam Maheshwari was the highest earning founder in FY23, taking home Rs 200.7 crore as annual remuneration. For those who are unaware, Supam Maheshwari is a visionary who has made his mark in business world with his sheer dedication to creativity and his trailblazing endeavours. Maheshwari has led an e-commerce revolution while serving as the CEO of FirstCry, India's biggest maker of baby and mother care products. 

Supam Maheshwari got the idea to start FirstCry as a result of his own personal experiences as a parent looking for high-quality baby care products for his own child. He saw an opportunity to transform how parents shop for their children by pointing out the lack of quality products. He established BrainBees Solutions and its flagship brand, FirstCry, together with Amitava Saha in 2010.

The business began as an online seller of baby care products but quickly expanded by opening physical stores all over the nation. For those who are unaware, Supam Maheshwari initially co-founded Brainvisa Technologies with Amitava Saha. But after the business was sold, he used BrainBees to launch FirstCry. 

Maheshwari attended Apeejay School for his formal education. He earned a mechanical engineering degree from Delhi College of Engineering. After that, he continued his studies at IIM-Ahmedabad to earn a PGDM. If reports are to be believed, he currently has a net worth of more than Rs 1577 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SC scraps electoral bond scheme, terms it 'unconstitutional'

CTET Results 2024 out: Check direct link, step-by-step process to know scores

'I feel pain...': Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai talks about women hiding their faces in ghoonghat | Exclusive

Why SC scrapped electoral bonds scheme: Key points to know

Meet Tees Maar Khan, man whose name inspired popular idiom, he was royal from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE