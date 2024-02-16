Meet man, India’s highest paid founder, received Rs 2000000000 salary, he is…

Supam Maheshwari is reportedly the highest paid founder in India with annual remuneration of more than Rs 2000000000. As per a report by Inc42’s Startup Founder Salaries FY23 Tracker, Supam Maheshwari was the highest earning founder in FY23, taking home Rs 200.7 crore as annual remuneration. For those who are unaware, Supam Maheshwari is a visionary who has made his mark in business world with his sheer dedication to creativity and his trailblazing endeavours. Maheshwari has led an e-commerce revolution while serving as the CEO of FirstCry, India's biggest maker of baby and mother care products.

Supam Maheshwari got the idea to start FirstCry as a result of his own personal experiences as a parent looking for high-quality baby care products for his own child. He saw an opportunity to transform how parents shop for their children by pointing out the lack of quality products. He established BrainBees Solutions and its flagship brand, FirstCry, together with Amitava Saha in 2010.

The business began as an online seller of baby care products but quickly expanded by opening physical stores all over the nation. For those who are unaware, Supam Maheshwari initially co-founded Brainvisa Technologies with Amitava Saha. But after the business was sold, he used BrainBees to launch FirstCry.

Maheshwari attended Apeejay School for his formal education. He earned a mechanical engineering degree from Delhi College of Engineering. After that, he continued his studies at IIM-Ahmedabad to earn a PGDM. If reports are to be believed, he currently has a net worth of more than Rs 1577 crore.