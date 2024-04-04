Meet man, his net worth is Rs 1476960 crore, gained equivalent to Mukesh Ambani’s total worth in a year, he is…

Mark Zuckerberg is currently the fourth richest person in the world with a net worth of Rs 1476960 crore, as per Forbes Billionaires List 2024. A friend of India's richest man, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg gained almost Rs 939573 crore net worth in a year. Surprisingly, the amount is pretty close to Mukesh Ambani’s total net worth of Rs 967955 crore. For those who don’t know, Mukesh Ambani is the ninth richest man in the world as per the latest Forbes list. Although Mukesh Ambani and Mark Zuckerberg have a huge gap of around Rs 509011 crore when it comes to net worth, the two are pretty good friends. Mark Zuckerberg was recently in India to attend the the pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani.

Mark Zuckerberg founded the world's largest social network Facebook in 2004 with three friends in a Harvard University dorm room. While there are several stories behind the idea of Facebook, one can not deny the fact that it helped the 23-year-old Zuckerberg to become the world's youngest billionaire.

Since taking the Facebook public in May 2012, Mark Zuckerbrg has been consistently climbing the ranks of the rich. Zuckerberg holds approximately 13% stake in Meta Platforms. In 2004, he secured a 500,000 dollars angel investment from venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The company was officially named Facebook in 2005. In the same year, Yahoo offered to acquire the company for 1 billion dollars, an offer Zuckerberg rejected. In 2012, the company went public, and its user base surpassed one billion.

In 2014, Facebook made its biggest acquisition, acquiring the messaging app WhatsApp for a hefty 19 billion dollars. This deal remains Facebook's largest acquisition to date, surpassing any deal by Google, Microsoft, or Apple. Zuckerberg initiated discussions for this acquisition with the two companies for two years.