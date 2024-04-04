Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, is now set to..

Meet man, his net worth is Rs 1476960 crore, gained equivalent to Mukesh Ambani’s total worth in a year, he is…

'I have a home to...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on life beyond acting in first interview after marriage with Mathias Boe

Meet man, one of the richest in the world, is India's pharma magnate, his net worth is...

Meet man, born in India, moved to Pakistan, became billionaire, donated over Rs 6900000, he was country’s first…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, is now set to..

Meet man, his net worth is Rs 1476960 crore, gained equivalent to Mukesh Ambani’s total worth in a year, he is…

'I have a home to...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on life beyond acting in first interview after marriage with Mathias Boe

8 fruits to eat during heatwave for staying hydrated

10 most earthquake prone countries

9 inspirational messages by BTS' Jungkook

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, is now set to..

Meet superstar who shot multiple films wearing one jeans, became actor by chance, now has massive net worth of Rs..

Juhi Chawla says it’s not good to watch IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘When KKR is…’

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, his net worth is Rs 1476960 crore, gained equivalent to Mukesh Ambani’s total worth in a year, he is…

Although Mukesh Ambani and Mark Zuckerberg have a huge gap of around Rs 509011 crore when it comes to net worth, the two are pretty good friends.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

article-main
Mark Zuckerberg
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mark Zuckerberg is currently the fourth richest person in the world with a net worth of Rs 1476960 crore, as per Forbes Billionaires List 2024. A friend of India's richest man, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg gained almost Rs 939573 crore net worth in a year. Surprisingly, the amount is pretty close to Mukesh Ambani’s total net worth of Rs 967955 crore. For those who don’t know, Mukesh Ambani is the ninth richest man in the world as per the latest Forbes list. Although Mukesh Ambani and Mark Zuckerberg have a huge gap of around Rs 509011 crore when it comes to net worth, the two are pretty good friends. Mark Zuckerberg was recently in India to attend the the pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani.

Mark Zuckerberg founded the world's largest social network Facebook in 2004 with three friends in a Harvard University dorm room. While there are several stories behind the idea of Facebook, one can not deny the fact that it helped the 23-year-old Zuckerberg to become the world's youngest billionaire.

Since taking the Facebook public in May 2012, Mark Zuckerbrg has been consistently climbing the ranks of the rich. Zuckerberg holds approximately 13% stake in Meta Platforms. In 2004, he secured a 500,000 dollars angel investment from venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The company was officially named Facebook in 2005. In the same year, Yahoo offered to acquire the company for 1 billion dollars, an offer Zuckerberg rejected. In 2012, the company went public, and its user base surpassed one billion.

In 2014, Facebook made its biggest acquisition, acquiring the messaging app WhatsApp for a hefty 19 billion dollars. This deal remains Facebook's largest acquisition to date, surpassing any deal by Google, Microsoft, or Apple. Zuckerberg initiated discussions for this acquisition with the two companies for two years.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This man discovers his grandparents bought SBI shares in 1994 for Rs 500, now worth Rs…

American healthcare academy extends helping hand: Free training programs, volunteering initiatives for community health

Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

Made in Rs 10 crore, this film earned Rs 106 crore, was rejected by 10 stars, became highest-grossing Indian movie in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement