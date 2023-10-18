Headlines

Meet man, an Indian, who lives in house bigger than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia, he belongs to…

Gaj Singh II succeeded Hanwant Singh, who was his father and in 1971 Gaj Singh II converted a part of the luxurious palace into a hotel.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace is one of the largest private residences in India. The sprawling palace with 347 rooms is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. Umaid Bhawan Palace is the principal residence of the former Jodhpur royal family and a part of the palace is managed by Taj Hotels. The construction of this palace started on November 18, 1929 and it was completed in 1943. The design of Umaid Bhawan Palace is based on the theme of domes and columns and it is a perfect combination of western technology and architectural features of India. It is estimated that Rs 11 million was spent to build the palace and there was a time when Umaid Bhawan Palace was considered one of the world’ largest royal residences.

Umaid Singh moved to the palace in 1943 but he stayed here for only 4 years as the king passed way in 1947. Umaid Singh was succeeded by Hanwant Singh who also died at a young age. Gaj Singh II succeeded Hanwant Singh, who was his father and in 1971 Gaj Singh II converted a part of the luxurious palace into a hotel.

The palace complex is spread over an area of 26 acres of land including 15 acres (6.1 ha) of gardens. The palace has a Durbar Hall, private dining halls, a ballroom, a library, swimming pool and spa and four tennis courts.

Who is Maharaja Gaj Singh?

Maharaja Gaj Singh also  known as "bapji" stays in the palace with his family members. Maharaja Gaj Singh got married to Hemalata Rajye, daughter of the Raja of Poonch, in 1973. Since Gaj Singh’s father died at a young age, he and his siblings were raised by their mother, Rajmata Krishna Kumari. When Gaj Singh was 8 years old, he was sent to Cothill House in England for his education. He also studied at Eton College and Christ Church, Oxford and earned a degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics.

 

