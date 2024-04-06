Twitter
Meet man, an Indian billionaire, who is only descendant of Mohammed Ali Jinnah, his massive net worth is Rs...

His business success story shows a commitment to excellence, innovation, and philanthropy that continues to inspire generations around the world.

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 09:33 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Nusli Wadia, the chairman of the Wadia Group, stands as an example of entrepreneurship and innovation in the global business landscape. With a lineage dating back to 1736, Wadia's legacy is deeply rooted in the annals of history, marked by his family's illustrious contributions to various industries.

Born in 1944 into the prestigious Wadia family, Nusli inherited a tradition of business acumen and philanthropy from his father, Neville Wadia, a renowned industrialist. Moreover, his lineage connects him to Pakistan's founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, through his mother.

Throughout his illustrious career, Wadia has steered the Wadia Group to unprecedented heights, with renowned brands like Bombay Dyeing, Britannia, and Go First under its umbrella. Despite facing challenges, Wadia's leadership has remained steadfast, earning him widespread acclaim.

Alongside his professional endeavours, Wadia's personal life is equally remarkable. He is married to Maureen Wadia, a former air hostess turned owner of Gladrags Magazine, and together they have two sons, Ness and Jah Wadia.

According to Forbes, has a net worth of $4.3 billion. His wealth is derived primarily from his leadership role within the Wadia Group and various investments. 

The Wadia Group's portfolio includes esteemed brands like Britannia, Bombay Dyeing, and National Peroxide, among others. 

Nusli Wadia's business success shows a commitment to excellence, innovation, and philanthropy that continues to inspire generations around the world

