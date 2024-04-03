Twitter
Meet man, a college dropout, who left home with Rs 50, then went on to build Rs 10,000 crore company, business is...

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 11:29 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

In a world of success stories, the journey of Puthan Naduvakkatt Chenthamaraksha Menon shines as a perfect example of determination. Hailing from Palghat, Kerala, Menon's early years were marked by financial struggles following the loss of his father, who was a farmer. With just Rs 50 in his pocket, he embarked on a path that would lead him to create a real estate empire valued at over Rs 10,000 crores.

Menon's journey was full of challenges from a young age. At a young age, he faced the reality of providing for his family after his father's demise. Despite the hurdles, he pursued education, but financial struggles forced him to abandon his studies after primary education.

The turning point came in the 1990s when Menon identified the potential in the real estate sector. In 1995, he founded Sobha Developers. His vision and expertise have left a remarkable mark on iconic structures like Oman's Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and Al Bustan Palace.

Menon's remarkable achievements have not gone unnoticed. In 2009, he was honoured with the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Puraskar by the President of India.

His journey took an unexpected turn when he accepted an opportunity to work in Oman with only fifty rupees to his name. Overcoming the challenges of a new city, Menon ventured into interior decoration, quickly gaining recognition and larger projects.

Despite early setbacks, Menon's business acumen led him to expand his empire across Arab nations and establish Sobha Limited in India. His story, from Rs 50 to a multibillion-dollar empire, serves as a testament to the power of determination and vision.

