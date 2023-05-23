Meet Lauren Sanchez, girlfriend of world's third richest man Jeff Bezos (Photos: Insta/Lauren Sanchez)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are now engaged, several media reports said citing sources. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2019. However, both have kept details of their lives together mostly private. But who is Lauren Sanchez?

Sanchez is a US media personality who gained fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. At the start of her relationship with Bezos in 2019, she was also divorcing her husband Patrick Whitesell, one of Hollywood's most powerful agents. The duo separated after 13 years of marriage.

She is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and a former co-host on Fox's Good Day LA from 2011 to 2017. The 53-year-old also worked as an entertainment reporter. She is a philanthropist too. In 2016, she founded Black Ops Aviation, an aerial film and production company.

Sanchez is also vice chair at Bezos Earth Fund. She has also featured in films such as The Longest Yard, The Day After Tomorrow, Fight Club and Ted 2. Both Bezos and Sanchez came into a relationship after the former announced his divorce from his wife MacKenzie after 25 years of their marriage. She has three children -- a son from her previous relationship with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez and a son and daughter Ella with Whitesell.

