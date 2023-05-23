Watch: Theatre in Andhra Pradesh catches fire after Jr NTR fans burst firecrackers during Simhadri screening

Massive fire breakout in Andhra Pradesh theatre after Jr NTR fans burst firecrackers to celebrate his birthday

On Friday, Jr NTR’s 2003 Telugu film Simaadri was re-released in the theatres and got a solid opening. The film was released in 4k on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. However, the fans of the actors burst crackers inside the Vijayawada theatre to celebrate which led to the theatre catching fire and damaging a few seats.

On Saturday, while the screening of the movie Simhadri in Apsara theatre in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Jr NTR fans burst crackers to celebrate the actor’s birthday. The video of the incident surfaced on the internet wherein the theatre owners were seen trying to bring the fire under control. Police was also deployed at the incident to evacuate the theatre.

#JrNTR fans burnt crackers in Apsara theatre in #Vijayawada on Saturday as part of celebrating his birthday during his movie #SIMHADRI. Due to fire crackers seats in d theatre were burnt. @tarak9999 @JrNTR_ @APPOLICE100 @JrNTRDevotees pic.twitter.com/wphN7Lh4Zo May 20, 2023

Taking to Twitter, a fan shared the video and wrote, “#JrNTR fans burnt crackers in Apsara theatre in #Vijayawada on Saturday to celebrate his birthday during his movie #SIMHADRI. Due to firecrackers seats in d theatre were burnt. @tarak9999 @JrNTR_ @APPOLICE100 @JrNTRDevotees”

Many social media users also slammed Jr NTR fans for their behavior. One of the fans wrote, “this is very sad.” Another wrote, “such behaviour can’t be tolerated, who is going to pay for the property damage?”

Simhadri was the second collaboration of Jr NTR with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The film was re-released in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the actor’s birthday and received a massive opening. The movie opened to a gross collection of Rs 5.14 crore on its first day. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Ankitha, Nassar, Mukesh Rishi, and Rahul Dev.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will be next seen in the Telugu movie Devara. The movie also marks the Tollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film is the actor’s second collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva. The movie's title and the first look were shared on the actor’s birthday and created a strong buzz among the audience. Jr NTR is also reported to be a part of Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 which also stars Anil Kapoor.

Read Jr NTR to share screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Ayan Mukerji's film War 2