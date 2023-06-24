Meet Jan Koum, once worked as cleaner at grocery store, now CEO of 98.56 billion dollar company, his net worth is...

Jan Koum, a self-made businessman and the co-founder and CEO of WhatsApp, a popular mobile messaging program, was born on February 24, 1976. His entrepreneurial journey reached new heights when Facebook acquired WhatsApp for a staggering $19 billion in February 2014. With an estimated net worth of over $7.5 billion, Forbes ranked Jan Koum as the 62nd richest person in America in 2014.

Jan Koum's background is rooted in the remote outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine. Growing up in the Soviet era as a Jewish individual in a rural region posed numerous challenges. Lack of basic amenities such as hot water and electricity, coupled with freezing temperatures, made life exceptionally tough for him and his family.

Due to their dire financial situation, Jan, along with his mother and grandmother, made the life-changing decision to immigrate to the United States. In 1992, they settled in Mountain View, California, in search of a better life.

During his teenage years, Jan worked as a cleaner at a grocery shop while his mother worked as a babysitter. Despite the hardships, they persevered. However, tragedy struck when Jan's mother was diagnosed with cancer, adding to their struggles.

Jan's determination led him to pursue a career in computer networking. He received training in the field and enrolled at San Jose State University. Simultaneously, he worked as a Security Tester for Ernst & Young. Jan's fortunes took a positive turn when he was selected as an Infrastructure Engineer at Yahoo while still studying at San Jose State University.

In January 2009, Jan purchased an iPhone and witnessed the App Store's emergence with a wide array of new apps. Inspired by this, he shared his idea with a friend named Alex Fishman, resulting in a lengthy and passionate conversation. However, they realized they needed an iPhone developer to turn their concept into reality. Igor Solomennikov, a Russian developer Alex encountered on RentACoder.com, was introduced to Jan by Alex.

On his birthday, February 24, 2009, Jan wasted no time and officially incorporated the name "WhatsApp" in California. The journey was not without its challenges, as they encountered technical issues and glitches. However, their persistence paid off, and WhatsApp quickly gained popularity. By 2011, it ranked among the top 20 apps in Apple's U.S. App Store, and within two years, the user base exceeded 200 million people, with a team of 50 employees.

As of 2022, Jan’s net-worth has been reported by Forbes to be around 1,420 crore rupees. Currently, WhatsApp is a multi-billion dollar company which has an estimated worth of 98.56 billion dollor in 2023 as per reports. Jan’s success story is an inspiration for many.

Read more: LIC Dhan Vriddhi: LIC launched a new insurance policy with tax exemption, check details