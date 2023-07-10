Headlines

Meet Isha Ambani’s close aide, chosen by Mukesh Ambani to lead multi-crore Reliance business, his salary is…

Darshan Mehta is currently working as president and managing director of Isha Ambani-led RBL, which is India’s biggest player in the lifestyle and luxury sector.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Reliance Brands Limited is a part of Reliance Retail. This company partners with foreign-based and domestic luxury brands in designer clothes, bags and food sectors. It is the market leader in luxury fashion and lifestyle space in India.

Who is Darshan Mehta?

Darshan Mehta is a Chattered Accountant by profession. He started his career in advertising at Trikaya Grey Advertising, which was acquired by WPP. Darshan Mehta is credited with launching populr brands such as Tommy Hilfiger , Gant and Nautica in India. Darshan Mehta’s remuneration in 2020-2021 was Rs 4.89 crores.

RBL has now entered in the rapidly expanding beverage industry by bringing popular British chain Pret A Manger to India. The first store of Pret A Manger in India was opened in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla complex. Pret A Manger will directly compete with Tata Starbucks. It is to be noted that Tata Group has joined hands with American coffee chain Starbucks.

 

