Meet 'Inverter Man of India', sold pens to pay for education, now owns Rs 23000000000 company, he is…

Establishing objectives and reaching them are two different things because while both winners and losers have the same objectives, few succeed and most fail. One such example of someone reaching their objective is Kunwer Sachdev. It is common knowledge, but rarely seen in action, that "one thought changes your entire life. Kunwer Sachdev, who grew up in a family of a railway clerk, is a source of inspiration in India's power backup industry. His journey is marked by determination and creativity, showcasing the transformative power of hard work. Kunwer funded his education by selling pens door-to-door, as he couldn't get admission to medical school and had to give up on his dream of becoming a doctor. Kunwer Sachdev used to sell pens door-to-door for a small income. But one day he got an idea, and he made the financial investment to start a profitable company that is currently active not only in India but also in many other nations. He is also known as Inverter Man of India.

Kunwer Sachdev discovered that there is ample opportunity for growth in the industry and that not all obstacles need to be surmounted at first when he began working in marketing for a cable company following graduation. His company, Su-Kam Communication, was founded after he simply left his job and focused entirely on solar product manufacturing.

Kunwer Sachdev's company produces a range of highly sought-after solar products both domestically and internationally. According to reports, Kunwer Sachdev owns companies valued at Rs 2300 crore.