Twitter
Headlines

'Such a cheap publicity...': Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey for 'spreading fake news'

Meet Indian who once owned floors in Burj Khalifa, private jet, but sold Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to...

'Being a cancer survivor...': Actress Chhavi Mittal slams Poonam Pandey's death hoax, calls it...

Shutdown in Ladakh as protesters march for statehood in freezing cold

Fiji's Deputy PM Biman Prasad to embark on week-long visit to India, includes trip to Ayodhya

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Such a cheap publicity...': Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey for 'spreading fake news'

Meet Indian who once owned floors in Burj Khalifa, private jet, but sold Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to...

Meet woman, who co-founded Rs 10000 crore firm, donated Rs 213 crore to charity, she is...

Indian desserts based on zodiac sign

Most sixes for India in U19 World Cup history

7 ways to cure sinus

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

'Such a cheap publicity...': Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey for 'spreading fake news'

'Being a cancer survivor...': Actress Chhavi Mittal slams Poonam Pandey's death hoax, calls it...

Vicky Jain comments on his mother's words against Ankita Lokhande during Bigg Boss 17: 'When we came back...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian who once owned floors in Burj Khalifa, private jet, but sold Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to...

Additional properties in Dubai's World Trade Centre and Palm Jumeirah further enriched his portfolio, and he even secured a 50 percent stake in a private jet, purchased for Rs 34 crore in 2014.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 07:28 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bavagutthu Raghuram Shetty's journey from rags to riches and back has become a well-known narrative in the business world. Shetty, armed with a modest sum of Rs 665, ventured to the Gulf in search of opportunities, ultimately achieving a remarkable net worth of around Rs 18,000 crores. He played a pivotal role in establishing NMC Health, the largest privately-owned health operator in the UAE.

Living a lavish lifestyle, Shetty accumulated high-end properties, including two entire floors in the prestigious Burj Khalifa, spending a staggering Rs 207 crore on this acquisition. His possessions extended to a private jet and luxury cars such as Rolls Royce and Maybach. Additional properties in Dubai's World Trade Centre and Palm Jumeirah further enriched his portfolio, and he even secured a 50 percent stake in a private jet, purchased for Rs 34 crore in 2014.

However, Shetty's fortunes took a drastic turn in 2019 when Muddy Waters, a UK-based investment research firm led by short seller Carson Block, alleged in a tweet that Shetty had artificially inflated cash flow to conceal actual debt. This accusation led to a significant decline in the company's shares, forcing BR Shetty to part ways with his Rs 12,478 crore enterprise, ultimately selling it for a mere Rs 74 to an Israeli-UAE consortium.

In a remarkable twist of fate, a single tweet proved instrumental in altering the destiny of one of the wealthiest individuals, causing him to lose almost everything overnight. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Excise policy case: ED approaches court after Arvind Kejriwal skips five summons

Viral video: King cobra coiled on ceiling fan sends shivers online, watch

Weather Update: IMD issues rain, thunderstorms alerts in Delhi for 2 days; check forecast here

This star had no hits for 13 years, earned just Rs 51 for a film, caused controversy by converting to Islam, now he...

Meet woman, she replaced IIT graduate who got fired from Rs 100 crore salary job, her salary was just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE