Meet India's youngest millionaire, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty's grandchild, owns Rs...

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 02:42 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has made headlines by gifting shares worth Rs 240 crore to his newest family member, his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty. This generous gift has made headlines and also caught the attention of many.

Ekagrah now holds an impressive 0.04 percent stake in Infosys, India's second-largest information technology services company. The transaction, which saw Murthy's shares in Infosys decrease to 0.36 percent, was conducted "off-market," according to Moneycontrol.

The arrival of Ekagrah marked a joyous occasion for the Murthy family last November when Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty became grandparents for the third time. Ekagrah is the son of Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan. The proud grandparents were inspired to name their grandson Ekagrah, a Sanskrit term symbolising unwavering focus and determination, drawn from the epic Mahabharata's character Arjuna.

Infosys, which started its journey with a modest investment of $250 in 1981, has grown into one of India's most esteemed companies. The company's success story not only revolutionised corporate governance but also played a pivotal role in democratising wealth creation. 

After dedicating over 25 years to leading the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty retired from her role in December 2021. However, her commitment to philanthropy continues as she remains active in charitable endeavours through her family's foundation. Recently, she also took on the responsibility of serving as a member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

Advertisement