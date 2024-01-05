Meet India’s oldest billionaire, used to work as LIC agent, his net worth is…

Starting his business journey at an age when many choose to retire and lead a relaxed life, the man became India's third-largest tractor manufacturer.

In a world where few write their own success story and carve their own destinies, Lachhman Das Mittal stands out as a fine example of relentless hard work and dedication. Starting his business journey at an age when many choose to retire and lead a relaxed life, Lachhman Das Mittal, the Chairman of Sonalika Group, became India's third-largest tractor manufacturer.

Undoubtedly, he is the country's oldest billionaire, proving that success knows no age limits. According to News18, he has a net worth of Rs 23,000 crore.

Born in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Mittal initially began his career as an insurance agent. Even after working as an LIC agent until the age of 60, he didn't want to retire. His aim was to start a business from scratch.

He ventured into the agriculture machinery, and established Sonalika Tractors in the year 1996.

Mittal's dedication and hard work have earned him numerous national and international accolades, including the prestigious 'Udyog Ratna' award.

His tractor company has thrived in North Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh, becoming the farmers' preferred choice.

From a humble LIC agent to a billionaire industrialist, Lachhman Das Mittal’s journey was not easy, and he had to work hard to achieve this amount of success.

Despite facing setbacks and business challenges, he remained determined towards his goal, turning his savings into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise.

Today, the Sonalika Group operates in over 120 countries, showcasing Mittal's remarkable success story as an inspiration to all.