Meet India’s highest paid startup founder, built Rs 6260 crore company, his salary is…

Nitish Mittersain, the founder and managing director of Nazara Technologies, is the highest-paid startup founder in India.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 02:14 PM IST

There are very few people in the world who make a fortune, especially if you work in a start-up company. Founding and growing a startup is extremely difficult in today's world, where everyone is thinking about starting one. Nitish Mittersain, founder and managing director of Nazara Technologies, is one of India's most successful start-up entrepreneurs. The company was founded in 1999 as a casual gaming portal. The company now provides gamified learning platforms, e-sports, and interactive gaming. Recently, he was named the highest-paid startup founder in India in FY23.

It is well known that business founders receive extremely large salaries as well as additional benefits and allowances from their companies; however, few people ever achieve this dream of founding and leading their own company. One of them is Nitish Mittersain, who receives a handsome salary of Rs 4 crore, making him the highest-paid startup founder in India.

He began playing video games when his father purchased a ZX Spectrum. As a child, he loved to play games. He began coding games at the age of 7. When he was in high school, he entered the world of the internet, which completely changed his life. After graduating from the University of Mumbai, he had intended to pursue an MBA abroad, but after he opened Nazara, his life took a completely different turn.

In addition, Nazara Technologies, led by Nitish Mittersain, currently has a market capitalisation of around Rs 6260 crore.

