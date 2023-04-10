Meet IIT Delhi roommates who launched ‘Animall’, a cattle trading platform whose revenue is Rs 565 crore

Image Credits: Startup Pedia

A remarkable rise in revenue has resulted from the establishment of the online cattle marketplace "Animall" by two IIT Delhi students. According to Startup Pedia, the platform's revenue was estimated at 7.4 crore for FY22 and has now increased to an astounding Rs 565 crore.

What is ‘Animall’?

Animall is an online marketplace for trading and listing livestock. It enables online transactions for the purchase and sale of cattle and buffalo. Animall was founded in 2019 and is based out of Bengaluru. The legal name of Animall is Animall Technologies Private Limited.

Who are the founders of Animall?

Animall is founded by Anurag Bisoi, Kirti Jangra (COO), Libin V Babu, Neetu Y, Neetu Yadav (CEO) and Sandeep Mahapatra. Angel investors of Animall are Anupam Mittal who is the founder of Shaadi.com, Deepinder Goel- Founder & CEO, of Zomato, and 3 others including Anjali Bansal, Mohit Kumar and Sahil Barua.

Animall’s success story:

The girls Neetu Yadav and Kirti Jangra, who shared a room at IIT-Delhi and had grown close, made the decision to pursue their dreams. All they wanted was for dairy producers to have a fair shot and lots of opportunities. In November 2019, Yadav recruited Jangra to launch Animall, an online cattle market, together with her two Pratilipi coworkers. The group began operating out of a small rented room in Bangalore.

Animall was founded with the intention of improving the lives of dairy farmers and making the cattle trading and dairy farming industries more lucrative.

After facing difficulties in the beginning like every other startup they started to get more and more orders of people who were interested to buy buffalos.

This online platform also provides services for the care of animals. 90% of the company's revenue in FY22 came from dealing cattle. The remaining 10% came from medical expenses, assisted reproduction, and sales commissions.

