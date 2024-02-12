Twitter
Meet IAS officer who quit his prestigious job after 34 years due to...

With a distinguished career spanning 34 years in the Madhya Pradesh Cadre, Pravesh Sharma chose to embark on a new venture.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 09:02 AM IST

The UPSC exam stands as one of the most challenging hurdles for individuals aspiring to become Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. Success in this rigorous test demands relentless studying for hours on end. Each year, thousands of hopeful candidates vie for the opportunity to become IAS, IFS, or IPS officers. However, only a select few manage to triumph in this fiercely competitive exam, which comprises three stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the interview.

Today, we delve into the remarkable journey of Pravesh Sharma, a former IAS officer who made a bold decision to pursue a different path. With a distinguished career spanning 34 years in the Madhya Pradesh Cadre, Pravesh Sharma chose to embark on a new venture by founding Sabziwala—an online service that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly from farmers to consumers. This decision led him to take voluntary retirement in 2016.

Sabziwala initially commenced its operations by catering to customers in Delhi's Dwarka and later expanded its reach to neighbouring areas like Janakpuri. Originally conceived as an online ordering platform, Sabziwala evolved into a convenient solution for customers to access fresh produce from nearby kirana stores at fair prices, eliminating the need for haggling.

A significant portion of Sabziwala's produce is sourced directly from farmers' associations or aggregators located in various regions such as Panipat, Bhaktawarpur near Delhi, Agra, Indore and Nashik, as reported by YourStory.

Pravesh Sharma, who pursued history at Delhi University, boasts a wealth of experience in the agricultural sector. Prior to his entrepreneurial venture, he served as the general director of the Small Farmers' Agri-business Consortium (SFAC) and held the position of India representative for the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

