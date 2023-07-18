Meet highest paid employee of Ratan Tata-led group, earns Rs 30 lakh per day, not a CEO, not from IIT, his salary is...

N Chandrasekaran studied in a government school and completed his bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences from Coimbatore Institute of Technology.

Former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata is regarded by many as one of the most successful businessmen in India and it would not be wrong to say that Ratan Tata has played an important role in the huge success of Tata Group. When Ratan Tata decided to step down as the leader of Tata Sons he appointed his most-trusted person N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman. N Chandrasekaran is a veteran of Tata group as he had started his career as an intern with TCS. In business circles, N Chandrasekaran is known as Chandra. He became the chairman of Tata Sons in 2017.

Born in 1963 at Mohanur in Tamil Nadu, Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s family was into farming. N Chandrasekaran studied in a government school and completed his bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences from Coimbatore Institute of Technology. N Chandrasekaran completed his Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from the Regional Engineering College in Tiruchirappalli.

In 1987, N Chandrasekaran joined TCS as an intern and he grew through the ranks to become the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of TCS in September 2007. In October 2009, N Chandrasekaran became the CEO of TCS. He was 46-year-old at that time.

N Chandrasekaran's salary in 2019 was Rs 65 crore. In 2021-2022, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran got a package of Rs 109 crore. In 2020, N Chandrasekaran bought a duplex flat in Mumbai worth Rs 98 crore. The flat is located in the same vicinity as Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani and his family.

N Chandrasekaran is a media-shy person but in a Netflix documentary 'Working: What We Do All Day' that premiered few weeks ago, Tata Sons chairman revealed some unknown aspects of his personal life. In the documentary, N Chandrasekaran revealed that he was busy doing farming with his father in his early days but he was ‘not enjoying’ the tasks on the farm and decided to quit and pursue his career elsewhere.