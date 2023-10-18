Headlines

Meet Gurgaon's richest man who served in Indian Army, now has Rs 1.08 lakh crore net worth

K.P. Singh, who is from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was born in the residence of renowned lawyer Chaudhary Mukhtar Singh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 07:29 AM IST

Indian millionaires like Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, and many others are currently running numerous multi-billion dollar corporations. One of the well-known business figures in the sector and a real estate magnate is Kushal Pal Singh. The richest guy in Gurugram has a staggering net worth of Rs. 1.08 lakh crore, having earned an engineering degree and served in the Indian Army. 

After finishing his army duty in 1961, real estate magnate Kushal Pal Singh joined DLF Limited, a company started by his father-in-law in 1946. Later, Singh bought land from farmers and utilized it to build his showcase city, DLF City, in Gurgaon, which is located outside of Delhi.

The largest publicly owned real estate business in India today is DLF, which has its headquarters in Delhi and a son named Rajiv as chairman. In 2022, a posh housing project by DLF and GIC was unveiled in Delhi. In June 2020, Singh left as chairman after more than 50 years in the position. He presently serves as chairman emeritus of DLF.

Who is Kushal Pal Singh?

K.P. Singh, who is from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was born in the residence of renowned lawyer Chaudhary Mukhtar Singh. After receiving a science degree from Meerut College in Uttar Pradesh, Singh went to the UK to study aeronautical engineering before being selected by the British Officers Services Selection Board to join the Indian Army. He was appointed to the Deccan Horse in 1951.

READ | Meet husband-wife duo from Gurgaon who built Rs 4000 crore GMV firm with Ratan Tata's help; net worth is...

Singh, though, was thinking about something different. When American Universal Electric Company joined forces with DLF Universal Limited in 1979, he started working there in 1960 and took over Chaudhary Raghuvender Singh's position as managing director shortly after.

Kushal Pal Singh (KP Singh) is India's biggest real estate tycoon. On Forbes' 2008 list of the richest persons in the world, KP Singh came in at number eight.

KP Singh's enormous wealth

KP Singh, the businessman in charge of developing DLF City, has a current net worth of nearly $13 billion (about Rs 1.08 lakh crore), according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. KP Singh is responsible for building a number of earthquake-resistant homes, workplaces, shopping malls, and recreational facilities in Gurugram.

 

