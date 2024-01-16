Meet couple who gave loan to Baba Ramdev to start Rs 40,000 crore firm, gifted island in UK

As per a 2011 report, Sarwan 'Sam' Poddar and his wife Sunita are residents of Scotland. They purchased an island called Little Cumbrae for two million pounds and gifted it to Baba Ramdev in 2009.

Today Baba Ramdev and his company - Patanjali is a well-known name across the country. However, they had a humble beginning in which a couple played a major role in their success today.

Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna had taken a personal loan to establish their company in 2006. They didn't even own a bank account but were able to secure loan from their followers -- Sunita and Sarwan Sam Poddar.

In 2011, they held 12.46 lakh shares each in his company with 7.2 per cent stake, as reported TOI. With this, they became the second largest stakeholders in Patanjali Ayurved after Acharya Balkrishna, who had over 92 per cent shares in the company.

Baba Ramdev had a lot of influence in Sunita’s life including helping her to lose weight after taking to Ramdev's yoga. Inspired by him, she convinced her husband to donate the island and the whopping amount.

Thereafter, Sunita became the trustee of Patanjali Yog Peeth Trust in UK.

Born in Mumbai, Sunita grew up in Kathmandu and is currently one of the wealthiest women in Glasgow and offers yoga classes and trains yoga teachers as well. She once received a DVD of Baba Ramdev's yoga classes. She met Ramdev when he came to Glasgow.

While, Sam Poddar was born in Bihar and his father was a doctor in Glasgow. He shifted to the country when Sam was just 4. Sunita was 18 when she came to Glasgow after marrying Sam.

Sam is an engineer by profession and purchased an acquaintance's home-care business in the 1980s. He resigned in 1982. Sunita used to run a gas station but she later joined her husband's business, which turned successful.

Ramdev had once stated that he didn't even have money for the registration of Divya Pharmacy in 1995. He was a lesser-known Yoga teacher then.

When Ramdev's popularity soared, he decided to expand his company, and for this, Sarwan and Sunita Poddar gave him substantial loans.

Sunita is currently the CEO and founder of Oakminster Healthcare, one of Scotland's leading and award-winning home care and rehabilitation services. The Poddars were also featured in several publications in 2011.

While, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali earned a profit of Rs 886.44 crore last financial year. Acharya Balkrishna's net worth is Rs 29,680 crore, as per Forbes. The company's revenue is over Rs 40000 crore.