Meet Chandubhai Virani, canteen worker who started Rs 4000 crore chips brand, got attention from Lay’s

Headlines

Kartik Aaryan ends feud with Karan Johar, set to star in Dharma Productions film, fans say 'we still have Dostana 2 PTSD

Toyota to invest Rs 3300 crore for new plant, to add 2000 new jobs, car production to increase by…

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: 6 seats to watch out for

This star cricketer married actress, tried a hand at acting after retirement but flopped, is now a...

Stay fresh and fabulous with premium foundations on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kartik Aaryan ends feud with Karan Johar, set to star in Dharma Productions film, fans say 'we still have Dostana 2 PTSD

Toyota to invest Rs 3300 crore for new plant, to add 2000 new jobs, car production to increase by…

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: 6 seats to watch out for

Benefits of dark chocolate

Herbs that can help in liver detox

7 Amazing benefits of eating guava

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

Kartik Aaryan ends feud with Karan Johar, set to star in Dharma Productions film, fans say 'we still have Dostana 2 PTSD

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

The Role That Changed My Life: R Madhavan says Rang De Basanti taught him a character's importance

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Chandubhai Virani, canteen worker who started Rs 4000 crore chips brand, got attention from Lay’s

Chandubhai's determination and vision made him a potato wafer mogul. Recoginsed as ‘Sultan of Wafers’, Balaji Wafers dominates in the western market and has a huge market share in its home state.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chandubhai Virani is the man behind one of the biggest chips companies in India, Balaji Wafers, that is worth over Rs 4000 crore and his success story is an inspiration for many. Born into a family of farmers, Chandubhai Virani’s journey didn’t have a pleasant start. A drought forced his father Popatbhai Virani to sell the farming land for Rs 20,000 and give that money to Chandubhai and his brothers to start a business. Chandubhai and his two brothers ventured in the fertiliser and farm equipment business which eventually failed due to which the trio had to take up work at Astron Cinema. Eventually, the Virani brothers got hold of the canteen and started selling their homemade wafers which got popular overtime. The wafers were named after a temple located in the premises of the cinema.

For the first 15 years, the wafers or chips were made by Virani’s at their house only and they were quite popular in and around Rajkot city. As their business grew, Chandubhai Virani decided to set up a potato wafer facility near Rajkot city and after tasting the initial success, Balaji Wafers Private Limited was established in 1992 with four facilities in different parts of the country.

Chandubhai's determination and vision made him a potato wafer mogul. Recoginsed as ‘Sultan of Wafers’, Balaji Wafers dominates in the western market and has a huge market share in its home state. The quality and variety of chips even got the attention of PepsiCo, the company that makes Lay’s chips, which was reportedly exploring an offer to get a stake in Balaji Wafers/ As of FY21, Balaji Wafers' revenue reportedly stood at a staggering Rs 4,000 crore.  Today, Balaji Wafers employs 5,000 individuals, with an impressive 50 percent of the workforce comprising women.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Herald case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 751.9 crore belonging to AJL, Young Indian

Pollution as the enemy, not polluter: A different approach to improve Delhi-NCR air quality

Vir Das wins International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series; Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah fall at final hurdle

WWE Survivor series 2023: Free live streaming, when and where to watch wrestling battles

Add stylish Jaipuri handbags to your collection, get best deals on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE